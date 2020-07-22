Dominique Daigle of Discreezips: Why It’s Important To Constantly Evolve And Create

If I could bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people it would be a project that helps inner-city parents with after school care. I would love to develop places that would allow us to pick up children from school (like a YMCA) and drop them to our facility. We’ll have counselors and teachers available to assist kids with homework and one activity before their parents pick them up. The one activity could be a band class, dance class, sports class, or culinary class. Wifi, computers & printers would be provided to keep our kids on track and take the load off of parents that can’t supply these resources to the children. We would also provide free dinner meals as well. I would really love to do something like that.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Dominique Daigle. Dominique is the founder of Discreezips. She has a passion for improving life for women and men all over the world. It is the commitment to that passion that drives all that they do at Discreezips.

Thank you so much for doing this with us Dominique! What is your “backstory”?

My backstory is that I’m an intelligent, beautiful woman who’s an author, an app owner, in school, with three beautiful children. I am working on a legacy for them and my future grandkids through my companies.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company!

The funniest part of working on our brand is actually testing out the pads and tampons. We physically test the things that we want to sell. So just laughing and joking about what pad doesn’t cover our vaginal line is funny to my VP and I.

Another interesting part about my company is educating myself on a lot of things that go into our Discreemen portal. Learning more about the prostate, erectile dysfunction, and wet dreams have been the most interesting part of my work. I’m addicted to the male anatomy, to say the least! Ha!!

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

What makes our company stand out is that we are creating communities within our app. Most apps don’t have that. For example, If someone has a 13-year-old daughter that wants to track her period through a period app, she could be exposed to a lot of things that a lot of parents aren’t ready to expose their children to. Sexual content such as sex positions, pleasing yourself, how to turn your man on are all amazing content on these apps but perhaps not so suitable for a young lady at 13. With my company, she’ll have her own portable where she will have her own insights curated towards that age group. Not to mention, we also have a whole male portal called “Discreemen” that allows you to track your daughter or significant other with their own insights. People really underestimate the number of single fathers out there. We are constantly evolving and curating for that market in particular as well as men that like to be hands-on and involved with their partners in family planning. They’ll are able to track their partners, both sides of the spectrum will be able to track your surrogates and we’ll be expanding our blossom portal.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful to who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

Absolutely!! My sister Jahnee has been my backbone so I made her my VP. I love that we can come together and create magic for the world through my company. I could not do this without her. Not one bit. She’s literally the only one that understands the grind and what it takes to get to where we need to be. She’s a true gem in my life.

Are you working on any exciting projects now?

I actually am. I’m working on a potential autobiography, I also am working on more children’s books. I see product line and a possible daytime tv show in the future. I can’t wait for our world to heal so we can really get to work and build this generational wealth!

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

To be honest, as of now I have steered away from the word success because I am not where I want to be yet. We are constantly evolving and creating. My Discreezips app is on its way in numbers but we’re not all the way there yet. However, I’ve used my platform to bring goodness to the world by constantly doing giveaways. I previously owned two baby stores. The first one I set up shop at my hairdressers’ headquarters “ Pretty Strands” and I spread the word about strollers, car seats, and children’s clothing for $10 & $20. We had so many people out there!! I had to start a whole hour and a half earlier because there were so many people that were lining up claiming things. It was exciting and I felt great doing it. My second store I completely donated the whole thing to the Randal D. Simmons foundation in which the items will be distributed amongst the inner-city residents of L.A. I’ve hosted several cheer camps, thanksgiving food drives and I’ve done giveaways on my Instagram. We’re gearing up for another one actually. So I would like to say I’m pretty active and present in bringing goodness to the world.

Can you share three things that most excite you about your industry?

The things that excite me the most about my industry is:

A) when things actually work

B) when we’ve moved on to another phase of completion in the app

C) Being able to test our products

Can you share three things that most concern you?

The three things that most concern me is:

A) when things glitch

B) not being able to execute my vision in a timely manner

C) Covid-19

Do you have a favorite book that made a deep impact on your life? Can you share a story?

The one that I’m writing has the deepest impact because my life story helps me reflect on things that I accelerated in and the things that I can reflect on to improve from. So for now that.

Can you share your 5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started In the tech industry?

I wish someone told me that things in Tech take a whole lot of time. Technology can glitch so don’t be surprised when something doesn’t go as planned. Be patient and if you can find someone close to you to work with. I messed up with choosing someone overseas and it killed me to almost have to wait an entire day and night for responses. I’m excited that my company has a home in Dallas, TX.

What advice would you give to other CEOs or founders to help their companies to thrive?

I know it’s cliche but please never give up. Save up for marketing. When you have a business the key to success is Marketing. If you don’t have it. Save until you get there. Also, don’t hire a publicist early on. It’s a complete waste of money. Wait until you’re established and try to hire someone who gets your vision to take you to the next level.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

If I could bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people it would be a project that helps inner-city parents with after school care. I would love to develop places that would allow us to pick up children from school (like a YMCA) and drop them to our facility. We’ll have counselors and teachers available to assist kids with homework and one activity before their parents pick them up. The one activity could be a band class, dance class, sports class, or culinary class. Wifi, computers & printers would be provided to keep our kids on track and take the load off of parents that can’t supply these resources to the children. We would also provide free dinner meals as well. I would really love to do something like that.

Some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

Listen, I have a whole list of people. However, if I can meet anyone right now it would be Mark Cuban, Tyler Perry & Beyoncé lol! I really would love to meet Mark Cuban because he has made a good deal of money being in the tech world. I just want him to be my mentor. Let me pick your brain! Share that knowledge! As for Tyler, I’m working on something and I would love for him to collaborate with me to help me bring it to life! I’ve seen how much he has vested in the black community and I would love to just be a part of that. Lastly, Beyonce has been my girl since “Writings on the wall”. Her music has been so inspirational and influential to me since the 6th grade. So if you guys see this, contact me :).

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

You can follow me on Instagram and Twitter @dominiquepenn_

Jilea Hemmings is the Co-Founder of Stretchy Hair Care. She is running a series on Leaders In The Beauty Industry.