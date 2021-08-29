Dominik Pantelides Of PERKS: “Practicing Time Management”

In a remote environment, it can be difficult managing professional and personal time. The issue is knowing when to stop working and when to start living. Leadership needs to effectively guide employees on better time management and encourage their teams to have a healthy work-life balance. It’s easy for the workday to blend into personal time. My advice for employees is to develop a schedule and adhere to it as best as you can so you set personal guidelines for yourself.

Dominik Pantelides is CEO and Co-founder of PERKS — a digital platform building the operating system for people support of the future for businesses, nonprofits, gig companies and universities/colleges. Dominik is a seasoned entrepreneur in pursuit to disrupt the norm through leveraging and developing technology advancements to bring better designed solutions to businesses and consumers.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. What is your “backstory”?

I’ve been building technology startups for 20 years. I built one of the first food delivery platforms in Europe and co-founded one of the pioneers in contextual commerce and universal checkout technology. My third tech startup is PERKS, a cutting-edge tech platform that garners employee satisfaction and feedback in a new innovative way, then uses the data to create a customized Marketplace, offering deals on services and goods for health and wellness, entertainment, experiences, childcare, pet care, food and beverages, fitness and more. For example, employers and employees can book retreats, order home office supplies, book a spa service, schedule volunteer work, order snacks and beverages, or schedule virtual experiences. Welcome to the future of people support.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

One of the most interesting experiences I have had in my career was being invited to the Forbes CEO conference in Hong Kong. Sitting in a room with the most impactful leaders of our time urged me to keep my dreams big and work hard to leave a lasting positive legacy.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

A valuable and costly lesson I learned when starting my first tech startup, don’t give away too much equity in your company. We were young and built a food delivery platform in Europe out of scratch from a business plan within our college thesis. We bootstrapped the company and once it gained momentum, an investor offered us 1 million euros in exchange for 50 percent of the company. We were naive and had never seen that amount of money before, so we gave away half the company to obtain the profit. Unfortunately, this business exchange ended up diluting our company down the road. Learn from my experience, don’t ever sell yourself too short, no matter where you are at.

What advice would you give to other business leaders to help their employees thrive and avoid burnout?

The most important factor — a method we are currently applying at PERKS — is facilitating a clear communication channel and open-door policy so your team feels comfortable coming to you with feedback, updates, concerns and questions. Once you establish open communication, be sure to actually listen to your employees. Through active listening, you can understand their needs and empathize with them. Every employee is unique, living a different life. You need to put yourself in their shoes and ensure they are supported by building an environment where they can thrive. Additionally, it’s imperative to create a culture in which employees feel comfortable sharing challenges they’re facing and are not intimidated to communicate when things are not going well.

Many companies’ operations are fast-paced so employees will experience burnout without a healthy work-life balance. If your employees are putting in long days with little breaks and lots of stress, you need to course correct immediately. At PERKS, we practice what we preach–we encourage our employees to take the day off if they’re dealing with something. Additionally, we offer monthly wellness days so employees can take a day off to do something for their personal wellness — they can sleep in, book a massage, get their hair done or anything that helps them unwind and feel good about life.

Ok, let’s jump to the core of our interview. Working remotely can be very different than working with a team that is in front of you. This provides great opportunity but it can also create unique challenges. To begin, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main benefits and opportunities of working remotely?

While every job is not suitable for a remote environment, employers and employees in specific industries can enjoy many benefits and opportunities.

For employers, there’s cost savings when downsizing an office space or eliminating it altogether. However, when we remove the physical office space, we have to reinvent what that office space looks and feels like. Thankfully, there are many tools and mechanisms available that allow us to work remotely, such as platforms that enable video calls, electronic whiteboards, team collaboration, and more. Additionally, there are software and tech solutions you can use to track a team’s performance in a remote environment.

For employees, there is an opportunity to focus on the tasks at hand without the distractions that come with physical office spaces, like noise, interruptions, etc. Employees can also focus on individual goals and avoid peer-to-peer pressure that may occur in an office environment. In a remote environment, employees have more time to spend with family and friends. For those who previously had a long commute (or any kind of commute really), they gain extra time back in their day to spend on themselves or with other people. To sum it up, remote environments allow people to focus on job at hand and seize opportunities in personal life.

Can you articulate for our readers what the five main challenges are regarding working remotely?

The five main challenges with working remotely are practicing time management, balancing personal space, transferring company culture, managing the workforce, and avoiding burnout.

Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges? Can you give a story or example for each?

Practicing Time Management

In a remote environment, it can be difficult managing professional and personal time. The issue is knowing when to stop working and when to start living. Leadership needs to effectively guide employees on better time management and encourage their teams to have a healthy work-life balance. It’s easy for the workday to blend into personal time. My advice for employees is to develop a schedule and adhere to it as best as you can so you set personal guidelines for yourself.

Balancing Personal Space

When working remote, it’s important to define a specific workspace separate from the areas you utilize for personal life. I recommend recreating the setup you experienced in the office environment. This will help you work effectively and concentrate. Even if you don’t have a home office, you can put a desk in a dedicated area within your home. Additionally, you can utilize flexible office spaces or collaborative meeting spaces to change up the scenery and give yourself a place to escape distractions at home.

Transferring Company Culture

It is an adjustment when your team moves from a physical office space offering amenities such as a café, on-site gym, and social events to working from home. The big question is — “How do we transfer company culture and support into the remote work environment?” The team still wants to enjoy these amenities; however, in a remote environment, they’ve ceased to exist. I strongly recommend looking for ways to provide employees access to the benefits they enjoyed previously. With PERKS, we gather employee feedback to learn what they want and then a customized platform, providing opportunities to book fitness classes, have food delivered, practice meditation, join virtual experiences, and more.

Managing the Workforce

Managing teams can be difficult when the workforce is distributed. In remote environments, you can’t pop into someone’s office to brainstorm, check on projects, and evaluate progress. However, there are tools that help employees track time and record the progress of projects. Utilizing these resources will ensure better collaboration and provide real-time updates. With PERKS, we are excited to integrate gamified rewarding into our platform. With PERKS Rewards Integrations, employers can now reward employees with incentives — directly within their common software workflows — to track and complete projects. We also have “bounty rewards” for employees who complete work that people do not like to do, like a tedious or mundane projects. These tasks are weighted with a higher value when it comes to rewards and incentives, providing opportunities for securing high-end goods and services in the PERKS Marketplace.

Avoiding Burnout

In order to avoid burnout, it’s important for employers to provide flexible options for employees — giving them freedom to pick and choose when, where, and how they work. Each employee is responsible for their own destiny and contributions to the company or organization. At PERKS, we believe in asynchronous work. Employees are adults, not children who need their hands held. They know how to deliver and work in effective ways; therefore, we give our employees freedom and flexibility to live their lives and complete their work in a way that works best for them. When collaborating with team members who are located in different time zones, you can leverage software solutions to allow people to deliver workloads on companywide and department wide goals and even set targets and upload schedules in calendars.

Do you have any suggestions specifically for people who work at home? What are a few ways to be most productive when you work at home?

To be effective and productive in a remote work environment, you should create a dedicated workspace that’s away from your day-to-day personal life. Develop a routine, similar to one you had when you went into the office, then enter and exit this workspace according to your routine. Set up your workstation to reflect the office environment as best you can. When you create your schedule, make it available for other team members to view so they know when you are available. Create a cadence in your schedule that resembles days when you went into the office — wake up, get dressed in business casual, go out and grab a cup of coffee or make a pot at home. There’s nothing inspiring about rolling out of bed and working in pajamas.

Can you share any suggestions for teams who are used to working together on location but are forced to work remotely due to the pandemic? Are there potential obstacles one should avoid with a team that is just getting used to working remotely?

Our team went through this very situation last year — when the pandemic first began, we were forced to switch to a remote environment. From my personal experience, I recommend establishing a strong communication tool that is available company-wide, and then structure those channels so the communication can happen in effective manner –keep them concise and effective. You want to avoid creating too much noise which can lead to confusion and mixed messages. Instead of dropping by someone’s desk, you can drop a note in a message thread or give them a quick video call. These tools help teams bond and collaborate better. Additionally, I recommend putting project management solutions in place that work effectively in remote environments, so you can track the work that is being completed. Tracking progress will really move the needle when it comes to projects being finished.

What do you suggest can be done to create an empowering work culture and team culture with a team that is remote and not physically together?

The pandemic accelerated the inevitable and future of work is changing dramatically. The only way to empower the same type of culture you’d have in office environments is to have the same type of system in place for remote environments. Find out what employees want and do your best to deliver in those specific areas. Companies want teams to thrive, be motivated and loyal –all of these things can be achieved when you enhance the company culture.

There are so many parameters that contribute to good company culture — and the only way to do that in a remote or hybrid environment is to have a platform that supports all those aspects. When we realized this did not exist in the market, and the all the current models were built for work models of the past, we created PERKS. With PERKS, we utilize the cloud and internet to bring people benefits they previously enjoyed when working in a physical office space. After gathering employee feedback, we create a company culture report card and use the data to customize the Marketplace offerings for each company. Our system meets all of these needs. We even have an AI system that actively engages employees with an AI concierge and an AI chat box. Through this, we obtain more honest feedback from employees, identify problems, and opportunities and then course correct.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The movement I am creating is through PERKS — the people support operating system of the future. With the PERKS platform, we provide support to businesses, organizations, nonprofits, and universities. We are working to incentivize employees, volunteers, and students. When the pandemic hit, it became clear there were not any sustainable or relevant people support systems. With PERKS, we are inspiring seismic change in regard to enhancing company culture and supporting people in remote or hybrid environments. My mission and vision for this company is to create the people support system of choice for the future — with PERKS we offer a plethora of support mechanisms that will influence and empower a lot of people’s lives in a positive way.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

In his commencement address in 2005, Steve Jobs said “Stay hungry. Stay foolish.” As an aspiring leader, it’s important to stay hungry with your vision, mission, and goals. The key is to practice perseverance and tenacity — these are the important factors of success. However, with all this aspiration and perseverance we must never forget to also stay foolish. Live life and enjoy the moment. Be able to laugh at things that do not go well. If we stay hungry and we also stay foolish — we will find balance in our lives. This quote is relevant for my life as it has inspired me to stay focused on any venture I’ve created, and it has given me the ability to take life a little lighter. I’m a risk-taker and have to be able to say it’s not the end of the world when things don’t go according to plan. Life keeps on moving and we must move with it.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I invite you to tune into our amazing blog and podcast — Building Culture — where we deliver really interesting content. Stay informed with what we’re doing here at PERKS and see how we address the future. You can also connect with me on LinkedIn, where I share my views and company updates.

