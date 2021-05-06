Dominic Mancini of Arbour Group: “Give everyone enough space and time to talk when meeting remotely”

Give everyone enough space and time to talk when meeting remotely. Ensure everyone understands expectations to participate. Don’t forget getting everyone’s buy-in about multi-tasking issues.

We are living in a new world in which offices are becoming obsolete. How can teams effectively communicate if they are never together? Zoom and Slack are excellent tools, but they don’t replicate all the advantages of being together. What strategies, tools and techniques work to be a highly effective communicator, even if you are not in the same space?

In this interview series, we are interviewing business leaders who share the strategies, tools and techniques they use to effectively and efficiently communicate with their team who may be spread out across the world. As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewingDominic Mancini, Vice President of Business Development at Arbour Group LLC.

Dominic’s professional experience includes 17+ years of creating service-oriented client relationships. His business relationships include decision-makers at global life sciences companies involving manufacturing, research, and commercial-stage pharmaceuticals & medical device products.

At Arbour Group, Dominic is responsible for new business expansion, deal negotiation & client relationship management. He works closely with the internal Arbour consulting team to develop innovative solutions for life sciences regulatory compliance needs. Since joining Arbour in May of 2019, Dominic helped to expand the company’s business exclusively from new client acquisitions.

Dominic earned his Bachelors of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering at North Carolina State University. He previously worked at two contract research organizations (CROs) for more than 15 years and held project engineering roles in several manufacturing environments.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

My responsibilities with consultative sales in the pharmaceutical services industry evolved from working with R&D laboratory containment technology solutions in 2002. Containment systems are critical to ensure laboratory personnel are not harmed from exposure to hazardous vapors & powders present in pharmaceutical labs. These systems also protect high-purity drug compounds from being contaminated by potential unsanitary conditions in the work environment. I demonstrated and sold engineered equipment solutions in a consultative, service-oriented manner to Environmental Health & Safety professionals in the industry.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Sure, my initial career experience since attending Youngstown State University and then North Carolina State University to study Mechanical Engineering involved manufacturing work settings and projects. These included renovation of lab facilities, metal fabrication, mechanical equipment design, and project management. My mentor at the time introduced me to the Clinical Research industry with an opportunity to support new business development for specialized services performed by medical professionals. He saw the enthusiasm in me that I didn’t realize was noticeable from our working together. He also introduced me to some wonderful people in the CRO industry that I continue to believe were very open-minded to consider me joining their team. I continued working in the CRO industry for more than 15 rewarding years.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

We’ve all heard much about the merits of stepping outside of one’s comfort zone. Sayings like: “Get Comfortable with Discomfort”. Taking risks with my career doesn’t match my personality. But I truly believe that I have lived this life lesson with the support of my family and wonderful colleagues working in life sciences.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’m grateful to have several and try to pay it forward every chance that I get. Frank Casieri hired me at Flow Sciences, a small company with great people and best-in-class laboratory containment technologies. From there, Frank introduced me to PPD, a top-tier CRO, where Craig Eslinger continued with training and mentoring to help me learn clinical research and drug development services supporting biopharmaceutical companies.

Ok wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. The pandemic has changed so many things about the way we behave. One of them of course, is how we work and how we communicate in our work. Many teams have started working remotely. Working remotely can be very different than working with a team that is in front of you. This provides great opportunity but it can also create unique challenges. To begin, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main benefits of having a team physically together?

Every work setting that I’ve had in my career (engineering & life sciences business development) prioritized face-to-face interaction at all levels. All of my engineering projects required being in the field where the work gets done by highly-skilled people. In the same way, Business Development activity in life sciences is extremely focused on professional relationships, making commitments, and service delivery. Face-to-face contact during client business meetings and at industry conferences was always mandatory. A service provider not attending and presenting at their own industry-specific conference event was considered “out of sight — out of mind.”

On the flip side, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main challenges that arise when a team is not in the same space?

Almost too many to mention. In my previous examples, in-person presence is the foundation of building trust, accountability, and commitment to the customer. Working remotely over the last year could not diminish the importance of these. We have quickly adopted video conferencing. But it’s more than that. It begins with enabling the video feature to keep our in-person presence. I sometimes encounter participants keeping the video turned off only to display their initials in a circle icon. Maintaining eye contact, facial expressions like smiling, and other non-verbal communication norms used when meeting in person remains important. Sometimes problems happen that are out of our control when using video conferencing. These can include internet bandwidth issues, varying quality of microphones & headsets, distracting visual backgrounds, multi-tasking, pets (my Pug), children, other family members also working from home, doorbells, and yes, personal grooming. It’s not been easy to get a haircut over the last 12 months. Lately, we’re beginning to hear about “Zoom fatigue.”

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges? What are your “5 Things You Need To Know To Communicate With Your Team Effectively Even If You Are Rarely In The Same Physical Space? (Please share a story or example for each.)

I believe it’s important to communicate as you would being in the same physical space. Best practices have to be applied with technology like video conferencing. Until everyone can return to meeting in person, my suggestions are:

Maintain or increase frequency to meet with customers, colleagues, and partners. Consider that travel and commuting is less now, so leverage the available time to your advantage. Increase rigor with preparing meeting agendas and aligning expectations with meeting participants in advance. This helps to keep meetings focused and concise. Video-based communication is our new “Conference Room,” “Breakroom,” and “Factory Floor Meeting space.” Consider naming these locations as themes to help participants associate with the virtual environment as each will have its own behavioral norms. Dress for the occasion. Give everyone enough space and time to talk when meeting remotely. Ensure everyone understands expectations to participate. Don’t forget getting everyone’s buy-in about multi-tasking issues. Maintain eye contact with video. Look at the web-cam more and minimize looking at distractions inside and outside the computer screen. Attach a sticker next to the camera as an ongoing reminder. “Look here!”

Has your Company experienced communication challenges with your workforce working from home during the pandemic? For example, does your Company allow employees to use their own cell phones or do they use the Company’s phone lines for work? Can you share any other issues that came up?

Much of our client delivery work at Arbour Group is done remotely. Our services deliver IT systems regulatory compliance and computer software validation. We are fortunate this work can be performed by our staff located in different parts of the world while accessing our clients’ computer systems. We follow a BYOD (bring your own device) approach for employees to use smartphones and Company provided laptops with Zoom video conferencing. I would say the biggest change in our operations was adapting to WFH (work from home) model. I opened Arbour Group’s office in RTP in 2019. This was convenient for attending local life sciences events and in-office business meetings. Both remain paused and missed very much.

Let’s zoom in a bit. Many tools have been developed to help teams coordinate and communicate with each other. In your personal experiences which tools have been most effective in helping to replicate the benefits of being together in the same space?

Our expertise at Arbour Group is centered around information technology systems and infrastructure. Emerging technologies like telemedicine and software as a medical device (SaMD) are growth areas for our business. We help customers achieve regulatory compliance with their cloud computing and digital transformation. Likewise, our business uses Zoom, MS Teams, DocuSign, Dropbox, and Salesforce business collaboration tools. All of these have been and remain critical for our WFH environment. It’s now widely known how the pandemic has accelerated digital transformation on a global scale.

If you could design the perfect communication feature or system to help your business, what would it be?

Well, in my opinion, achieving “perfect” is more of a journey than an “end result.” Noticeable improvements have occurred in video conferencing. I believe there’s plenty of room for adding helpful features, and those will come from the providers. Perhaps features like meeting room themes, enhanced screen share capabilities, participant survey tools, and better awareness of the “you’re on mute” dilemma are good for starters. Let’s hope that pop-up ads are not in plans.

My particular expertise and interest is in Unified Communications. Has the pandemic changed the need or appeal for unified communications technology requirements? Can you explain?

Yes, I believe UC is part of the pandemic accelerated digital transformation with benefits to accommodate more situations and access. Perhaps one of the strengths will be to consolidate all modes of engagement and improve ease of use. Alternatively, we shouldn’t lose sight of how much connectivity is increasing in our daily lives. It will be interesting to see how to maintain a balance of being “online” versus time to be with family, friends, outdoors, and driving our cars!

The technology is rapidly evolving and new tools like VR, AR, and Mixed Reality are being developed to help bring remote teams together in a shared virtual space. Is there any technology coming down the pipeline that excites you?

I remember seeing a VR pilot for the first time in 2010. The virtual environment involved attending an online conference event as an avatar moving from room to room to hear presentations and receive training. It felt very futuristic, but in these early versions, a little clunky. I believe these will continue to evolve and find their place in self-paced learning environments.

Is there a part of this future vision that concerns you? Can you explain?

I believe these technologies are great tools that provide efficiency, convenience, and in many cases, productive experiences. I expect we will encounter variable rates of adoption and acceptance as the utility gets more sophisticated and impact our daily lives. Some major concerns involve privacy and cyber security, which are areas of expertise at Arbour Group. The life sciences and healthcare industries deal with complex privacy and security regulations that vary by local and global regions. We have to be aware that innovations that address problems can create unexpected issues and economic impact.

So far we have discussed communication within a team. How has the pandemic changed the way you interact and engage your customers? How much of your interactions have moved to digital such as chatbots, messaging apps, phone, or video calls?

In my role, this is significant as previous in-person customer interactions were done weekly. Likewise, attending 4 to 6 industry conferences per year was common for me over the last 17 years. Next month I will attend my first virtual industry conference as an online exhibitor. The venue will arrange for conference delegates to join me in our virtual booth for discussions and presentations. Nearly all of our new client acquisitions at Arbour Group have been made remotely with video conferencing in the last year.

In my experience, one of the trickiest parts of working with a remote team is giving honest feedback, in a way that doesn’t come across as too harsh. If someone is in front of you much of the nuance can be picked up in facial expressions and body language. But not when someone is remote. Can you give a few suggestions about how to best give constructive criticism to a remote team member?

I’ll go back to the “5 things you need to know” we discussed previously. I believe these also apply to situations of giving support and communicating sensitive information.

Can you give any specific ideas about how to create a sense of camaraderie and team cohesion when you are not physically together?

We have internal business calls on a regular basis. Most, if not all, begin with a team member sharing a personal experience, lesson learned, or something collaborative that might be useful for others to know. I believe fostering a business culture of mutual trust within a team or business has a lot to do with camaraderie and team cohesion.

Ok wonderful. We are nearly done. Here is our last “meaty” question. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

We’ve talked about significant change in the workplace and how technology was quickly implemented on such a large scale. There will be permanent changes with new use cases to exploit. I hope that one use case will be to increase financial literacy for young people. This is a topic that I care about and believe presents meaningful opportunities to benefit younger generations.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I welcome connecting with readers of this article through my LinkedIn profile.

Thank you so much for the time you spent doing this interview. This was very inspirational, and we wish you continued success.