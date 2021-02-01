Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Doing What You Are Passionate About Helps BobbyJayTv To Remain Focused

By
BobbyJayTv

When he says he gets at least 5-6 hours of uninterrupted “deep work” each day, I know Bob Jacobs, also known as BobbyJayTv must have a way to deal with burnout at the office. The entrepreneur has several businesses to run, connections to nurture, and a future to plan.

BobbyJayTv, as he is commonly known, is an African American. Working in several industries, including music, fitness, and content creation has not only mentored many people but also proven to many that determination and sacrifice are key.

He is inspired by Elon Musk, who also has some African roots and works in several industries successfully. In this article, we caught up with BobbyJayTv, who shared some of his tips for avoiding stress, burnout, and success. 

Being Optimistic

BobbyJayTv mentions that he is kept moving even during the hardest time by remaining optimistic and having a positive attitude. In the beginning, everything seems not to work for him but through his attitude, he persisted and waited for everything to return to control. 

Avoiding stress

BobbyJayTv loves workouts. Whenever he is bored by anything, you’ll find him doing workouts. This makes him check his diet as well. He says that sleeping is also an important exercise for all people. 

Success habits

Apart from waking early, BobbyJayTv says, “If you want to be successful, you’ve got to develop the discipline not to let anything take your focus off the important things that will get results.” 

BobbyJayTv concludes by advising the startups to start with something they love doing. They cannot get bored, unlike something that they don’t like doing. 

    Stanley Gatero, Assistant Editor at Disrupt Magazine

    Stanley Gatero is a Serial Entrepreneur who has worked in multiple fields in Writing, Graphic Design, 3D printing, and Media $ Content Advisor.  He is an avid traveler.

