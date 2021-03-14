Doing What Is Required… What Does That Mean To You Today?

Image of Winston Churchill

Winston Churchill, one of the figures in history I enjoy studying, once said that “It is not enough that we do our best; sometimes we have to do what is required.” Though this is much easier said than done, I often think about my dear mother and how my mother did what was required to raise three children in a communist country while facing the difficulties my deeply loved father caused due to his unstable usage of alcohol. Do not misunderstand, my father was brilliant. He was incredibly well-read, super talented with numbers, and had a wonderful capacity to learn anything he desired. And though his weakness to alcohol was very likely a biologically triggered disposition, he did never fail to earn my admiration of every other habit in his life outside of alcohol consumption. I can also remark that it helped having a resilient and patient mother, one I honor deeply as well, who taught me and my brothers well. Mother often said to me that “Nothing is impossible.” I really enjoyed hearing those words, every time feeling more determined to get to where I want to be in life. But what gets in the way of doing what is required, depends on a large scale on the decisions we make every single day of our lives and those decisions are literally every single one of them. How can humans, then, coordinate their lives to such degree that they carefully examine their daily decisions? That challenging “how?” truly depends on not only a person’s cognitive abilities, his or her discipline, and the priorities underlying each person’s desires on how to spend their personal free time. I think upon my life more as a discovery of self and an opportunity to continuously grow, improve my habits, simplify my life, develop skills, and enrich my life experience by ultimately narrowing it down to doing what I love. As long as doing what I love doesn’t harm anyone and actually adds goodness to my life, then that is what I will pursue. Many people wait until someone else brings them approval to do what they love. I say, why not start doing what you love TODAY? In my book which I aim to write next, the third book I am writing, I aim to discuss this in far more detail and explain some basic principles of psychology that have truly influenced my life and will continue to do so for the remainder of my life on earth.



From my reading of “The Smart Words and Wicket Wit of Winston Churchill” by Max Morris

With love,

Carmen A. C. (aka Kraela)

The Creative Visionary

March 14, 2021

