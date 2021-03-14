Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Doing What Is Required… What Does That Mean To You Today?

What do you want from your present life? Who are your heroes?

Image of Winston Churchill

Winston Churchill, one of the figures in history I enjoy studying, once said that “It is not enough that we do our best; sometimes we have to do what is required.” Though this is much easier said than done, I often think about my dear mother and how my mother did what was required to raise three children in a communist country while facing the difficulties my deeply loved father caused due to his unstable usage of alcohol. Do not misunderstand, my father was brilliant. He was incredibly well-read, super talented with numbers, and had a wonderful capacity to learn anything he desired. And though his weakness to alcohol was very likely a biologically triggered disposition, he did never fail to earn my admiration of every other habit in his life outside of alcohol consumption. I can also remark that it helped having a resilient and patient mother, one I honor deeply as well, who taught me and my brothers well. Mother often said to me that “Nothing is impossible.” I really enjoyed hearing those words, every time feeling more determined to get to where I want to be in life. But what gets in the way of doing what is required, depends on a large scale on the decisions we make every single day of our lives and those decisions are literally every single one of them. How can humans, then, coordinate their lives to such degree that they carefully examine their daily decisions? That challenging “how?” truly depends on not only a person’s cognitive abilities, his or her discipline, and the priorities underlying each person’s desires on how to spend their personal free time. I think upon my life more as a discovery of self and an opportunity to continuously grow, improve my habits, simplify my life, develop skills, and enrich my life experience by ultimately narrowing it down to doing what I love. As long as doing what I love doesn’t harm anyone and actually adds goodness to my life, then that is what I will pursue. Many people wait until someone else brings them approval to do what they love. I say, why not start doing what you love TODAY? In my book which I aim to write next, the third book I am writing, I aim to discuss this in far more detail and explain some basic principles of psychology that have truly influenced my life and will continue to do so for the remainder of my life on earth.


Should you desire to learn more about me, see some of my art, explore some of my short writings please visit:
https://www.carmenthecreativevisionary.com

From my reading of “The Smart Words and Wicket Wit of Winston Churchill” by Max Morris

With love,
Carmen A. C. (aka Kraela)
The Creative Visionary
March 14, 2021
@Copyright 2021 Carmen A. Cisnadean

Carmen A. Cisnadean, The Creative Visionary

My love and passion for the written word, for the power of language and communication, has led me to receive a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish and a Minor in Russian from the University of South Carolina, a school that graced me with cum laude honors. My intention was born out of an immense appreciation for language as a powerful means of communication, a vital and indispensable component of human life. Studying language and culture, augmented my appreciation for the complexity and importance of language and the written word as a whole in the context of not only human life but also social interaction. When I was a child, my favorite toy was a movie projector. I was fascinated with the process of storytelling and loved being the narrator. For me, however, it wasn’t just about the words and how the words were precisely spoken and carefully chosen, but also about the visual art accompanying the words, the experience as a whole, and the overall message which fascinated me.

In my free time, I love to sketch, ink, draw, read, learn, research, listen to classical music, create, spend time in nature, and experiment with words. When it comes to writing, my poetry writing is very closely linked to outstanding music and fantastic visual art, both which serve as major sources of inspiration and influence in my life. I have many artists I adore, but two of my absolute favorites are the Russian artist Michael Cheval and the English artist John William Waterhouse. Two of my favorite composers of music are the Polish composer Abel Korzeniowski and the German composer Hans Zimmer, both composers of film scores, and composers like Dvorak, Wagner, Paganini, Rossini, Schubert, Vivaldi, Korsakov, Mozart, Saint-Saëns, to name just a few. When it comes to literature I love the romantics. My favorite poetess is Emily Dickinson and my favorite poet is Mihai Eminescu.

In summary, I am a woman that believes in the power and beauty of authentic artistic expression, in the power to be a positive influence in the world. Should you desire to learn more, please visit my website at https://www.carmenthecreativevisionary.com/

