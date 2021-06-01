Doing This One Thing Can Create Success In All Areas Of Your Life

I was pulling into my driveway after dropping my daughter off at school when I saw a person scrounging through our recycle bin on the sidewalk.

I gave him some cash because that’s what I do.

I like helping people wherever I can.

He expressed gratitude and asked me if he could mow my lawn or something.

He was doing something that we humans automatically feel when someone does something nice for us.

Let me ask you – Has there ever been a time in your life when someone went out of their way to do something nice for you.

Maybe it was a kind word, maybe it was a kind gesture or a thoughtful gift.

How did you feel?

If anything, I bet you felt really nice and wanted to do something back, right?

This is a Universal Law called the “Law of Reciprocity” or in ancient wisdom, it is referred to as “Ayni” in Incan.

We don’t need to go esoteric to understand this.

In his book Give and Take, psychologist and Wharton’s top-rated professor Adam Grant divides people into three groups:

1. Takers

2. Givers

3. Matchers

He explains: “Whereas takers strive to get as much as possible from others and matchers aim to trade evenly, givers are the rare breed of people who contribute to others without expecting anything in return.”

Think about an experience you have had shopping at stores like Apple, Nordstorm who are big into customer service.

They go out of their way to help you.

Aren’t you more likely to go back there?

This is the power of ‘giving’.

How can you apply this to your life?

No matter if you’re an entrepreneur, or an executive, or running your family you can apply this to your life.

When you give with an open heart, you will be surprised at how much you get back.

There’s a caveat though – you cannot give if your cup is empty.

You have an ethical responsibility towards yourself first.

If you’re tired and exhausted, you can’t give.

Learn to take care of you.

Ayni starts with you.

To dive deeper into this, I invite you to listen to my latest podcast episode # 64 Do This One Thing To Create Success In All Areas Of Your Life.

Where in your life are you giving, taking or matching?

Is it serving you and helping you?

Take some time in pondering over this.

Share your takeaways with me.

Xo,

