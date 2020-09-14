Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Doing The Soul Work

Doing the Soul Work - Powerful Ways To Go Deeper In Life

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
soulwork
doing the soul work

So one of the things I get asked more than any other thing from clients and students is how to stay inspired in life? They want to know the powerful way of finding joy and sustaining joy.

And there is indeed a powerful way.

Life is a tricky thing. There are always ups and downs and it can be hard to sustain true joy. I’m talking about joy that sticks and lasts a lifetime.

And while we will never be joyful all the time there is absolutely ways to learn to move into joy and hold for the longterm.

As I share – this is the my number one go to for finding purpose, meaning and joy in life and that is doing the soul work.

And now more than ever we have the perfect chance and opportunity to tap into this feeling of finding a deeper inner contentment.

POWERFUL WAY TO GET THROUGH IT

I’m sincerely speaking from the heart hear when I say I’m seeing all of what we are going through with a different perspective. I’m actually seeing it as a great gift and blessing that is forcing us all to pause and realign ourselves.

We would never just stop like this and take a moment for pause. We are all running and going constantly so let this be the catalyst that allows us to go inward.

Let us take a more powerful and inspired perspective moving forward and let us tap into the soul work.

So what exactly is Soul Work?

  1. Meditate – yes. Try it. It’s powerful. The benefits are enormous. Check out my article on getting started for those who have never meditated. I offer a complete breakdown. I even have a free guided meditation to help you get going.
  2. Read – so much wonderful content, books, insights and wisdom left by great writers and sages. Let’s get with that and see how we come out on the other end. Check out this link to see what I’ve been reading. I’ll be updating soon with a new breakdown of some of the most powerful stuff to keep us inspired. I’m an avid reader and try to get in at least one book a week. Two if I’ve got a little extra time, generally never extra time, but if the book is a short easy 100 page read or so.
  3. Spend Quality Time With Loved Ones – This is a perfect opportunity to just chill and have a deeper conversation with loved ones. Listen more. Ask questions. Go deeper. Listen intently like you’ve never before. I promise you there is profundity and intensity we can tap into when we just slow down and show up fully and powerfully in the present. Compassionate Listening is powerful. I’ve written all about this and teach Mindful Communication. Listening is a huge part of communicating mindfully.
  4. Get Into Nature – It’s a profound way to get in alignment with ourselves and our souls. It’s an amazing way to self reflect and allow the cosmos and the frequency of nature to elevate your awareness and allow you to enter a deeper state of consciousness. After are all – even though we are being forced to isolate – we still are all one cosmic consciousness. The benefits of nature are enormous.
  5. Go Deeper In Life – What does this entail? This means becoming a seeker. Being an existentialist. Wanting to understand life on a deeper level. Ask the hard questions? Find out why you are here? What is your purpose? Begin to understand life in a more philosophical way. Always be stretching and growing and pushing yourself to evolve. Learn from the great sages and gurus before us. Some of my favorites to learn from are Thich Nhat Hanh, Dalai Lama, Buddha, Gary Zoukav, Jon Kabat Zinn and this list goes on and on, but just a few for reference.

This is what doing the soul work looks like and it is truly a transformative process. It will change your life. You will begin to feel more at peace and more relaxed with the meditation. You will feel more aligned and centered by being in nature. And by going deeper with loved ones you will become to feel a sense of transformation and deepening of bonds. It truly is magical and a really incredible way to tap into and hold joy in your life.

Sue Dhillon, Writer, Journalist, Author, Trainer, Energy Worker at Sues Blues, Blossom Your Awesome, Oakland Magazine, Thrive Global

Sue Dhillon is an Indian American writer, journalist, author, mindfulness trainer and Reiki Master/energy worker. She's a former network tv journalist who spent more than ten years working for ABC, CBS and Fox Affiliates in multiple markets and multiple newsrooms.  Sue now works independently creating stories in written word and video. She is the author of Heart To Heart: 10 Steps To Communicating Mindfully And Connecting Deeply. She is the founder and editor of SuesBlues.com, an online magazine covering inspiration, wellness, arts and culture and occasional op-eds. She is also the founder of Blossom Your Awesome - offering inspiration, training and courses in mindfulness and mindful communication.  You can listen to the Blossom Your Awesome Podcast here. 

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Are You Ready for a Love Breakthrough?

by Keiya Rayne
Kindleigh Founder Leigh Clark and Kindness Ambassador Erica Castner pay off holiday layaways for strangers at a Florida Walmart
Community//

Finding Joy at the Holidays

by Leigh M. Clark
Community//

﻿Joie De Vivre: Living With A Ravenous Thirst For Life: “We forget that we are souls.” With Bracha Goetz and Dr. Marina Kostina

by Dr. Marina Kostina

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.