“Doing a gratitude practice brings calm to your body”, Megan Hillukka of Cultivated Family Group and Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated

As we all know, times are tough right now. In addition to the acute medical crisis caused by the Pandemic, in our post COVID world, we are also experiencing what some have called a “mental health pandemic”.

What can each of us do to get out of this “Pandemic Induced Mental and Emotional Funk”?

One tool that each of us has access to is the simple power of daily gratitude. As a part of our series about the “How Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness ” I had the pleasure of interviewing Megan Hillukka.

Megan Hillukka is a bereaved mother, with 6 children, 5 who are still here. Megan encourages and supports grieving mothers that though the worst thing has happened to them, their life is not over. She also experienced PTSD from finding her daughter Aria when she died, and has done the work to find healing in her brain and her life. From this, Megan wants everyone to know that PTSD is not a life sentence, and that healing is possible.

Through her experience of the death of her daughter Aria, Megan has learned tools and ways of shifting grief so that it can become just a little bit lighter, and easier to live with. Because Megan has done the deep work of grief, made space for her grief and time for her grief, she now has room for joy, laughter, hope, and so much fun in her life. She will never forget her daughter Aria and they talk about her often as a family. She helps her clients carry their grief instead of suffering with grief, and to truly learn how to walk side by side with both grief and joy.

As a grief coach, Megan does 1–1 grief coaching, group coaching, and has created a program called Life After Child Loss that gives you all the tools you need to do the deep work. This can save you years of time and money on therapy. Because she has lived through this loss as well, she truly gets it, and never tells her clients to just get over it or move on. It’s a process, and Megan walks with her clients as a guide on their own grief journey.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive into our discussion, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about you and about what brought you to your specific career path?

Yes! I have always been interested in humans, and the human body. I was a massage therapist for many years, and I’ve worked on and off since I had children. My world turned upside down when my 3rd child Aria died suddenly in the night. Through this experience of grief, PTSD, and learning to live fully while carrying the grief and love of her, I knew I wanted to help other moms who have experienced this type of loss. So I began asking myself how I can help other moms? What have I done on my grief journey that I can offer to others so they can find joy again as well? I began working with moms 1:1 and it’s just become clearer and clearer how I can help moms, and so I’m so grateful I get to do such meaningful work in helping people process deep pain that keeps them suffering.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

The most interesting thing that has happened to me, is how much work I needed and wanted to do, so that I can be in a place to help other moms. It’s very important to me, that I never put my beliefs, my grief, or my own baggage on to them. When I am coaching a mom, everything has to be about what they want, and what they need. It’s tested and grown me in ways, such has facing my own anxiety or an issue in my life, and working through it like I coach the moms I work with, and also putting it to the side when it’s time to work with them.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why do you think that resonates with you? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

“We cannot selectively numb emotions, when we numb the painful emotions, we also numb the positive emotions. Vulnerability sounds like truth and feels like courage. Truth and courage aren’t always comfortable, but they’re never weakeness” -Brene Brown

I didn’t know how to process or feel emotions before Aria died. I tried to numb it all. I still have to be aware to pay attention to where I’m numbing and trying to not feel the pain. I learned that if I want to joy and gratitude in my life, I also have to allow myself to feel the pain. With grief and losing my daughter, I felt the most pain I had ever felt. When I read this quote, I learned that I needed to embrace and allow the pain to flow through me, so that it would be possible for me to feel joy again.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story about why that resonated with you?

The Gifts of Imperfection by Brene Brown. I like her work! I was offered this book not long after Aria died. It really opened up my eyes to how negatively I was talking to myself. We all have a voice inside of our heads where we beat ourselves up, and we are the most critical of ourselves than of anyone else. I began to see how I treated myself, and how I held myself to such a high standard that was nearly impossible to fufill. The stress that caused me on top of my grief was overwhelming. I began to see my imperfections as gifts, and to be okay with admitting that I’m not perfect.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Yes, I have created a small program that helps someone who is walking with grief process the emotions inside of them. So often we want to talk about how we are feeling, which can help, but we forget to feel. It’s uncomfortable to sit in the pain and sensations that guilt, sadness, or anger bring that are normal in grief. So in this program “Stop Talking, Start Feeling” I have a workshop on emotions and how to shift your perspective of them so they are not as scary, and also specific meditations, Emotional Freedom Technique Videos, and journaling prompts that help work through the emotions of guilt and sadness. It will help them begin to understand that they have more control over their emotions than they realize, and that feeling and experiencing emotions is not as scary as they think inside of their mind.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are many people who I’m grateful for. I’ve invested in coaches, and I’ve also learned from a lot of books and podcasts. I am so grateful to my husband in particular. When I began to dive into this work, and I didn’t know what it would look like, he was so supportive. He has been so supportive the whole entire way, even as I go through the ups and downs of building a business, and working through my own emotions of fear, judgement, and worry about what others think. He has kept supporting me and encouraging me that I’m helping others and to keep going!

Ok, thank you for all that. Now that we are on the topic of gratitude, let’s move to the main focus of our interview. As you know, the collective mental health of our country is facing extreme pressure. We would like to explore together how every one of us can use gratitude to improve our mental wellness. Let’s start with a basic definition of terms. How do you define the concept of Gratitude? Can you explain what you mean?

For me, gratitude is a practice. A physical sensation in your body that you can practice and bring up, to feel lightness and more peace in your body. Gratitude is appreciating something in your life, no matter how little it is, even when your life is turned upside down. It’s something that takes intention and effort, because it seems that we naturally don’t focus on what is going right, but what is going wrong in our lives.

Why do you think so many people do not feel gratitude? How would you articulate why a simple emotion can be so elusive?

As humans we naturally focus on the probelm and what’s going wrong in our lives. Most of us live in survival mode, just getting through the next moment, trying to get ahead in our lives to a place where life will be “better”. But the truth is it will never be anywhere ahead of us, if we can’t appreciate the moment right now. Feeling gratitude takes intention and effort, and sometimes it can be so hard to feel and experience, because we are so used to feeling stressed, angry, sad, guilty, or whatever emotion we have, that to bring up gratitude feels so foreign to our bodies and minds.

This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be constructive to help spell it out. Can you share with us a few ways that increased gratitude can benefit and enhance our life?

If nothing else, feeling gratitude as a practice for 3 mintues a day, can give you those 3 mintues where you feel really good in your body. Besides that, our emotions are patterns in our brains and bodies. We react with certain emotions because they are a habit and because what we know. When you begin to add gratitude in to your emotional patterning, you can begin to feel it more often throughout your day than just in those 3 minutes. You will find more calm, peace, joy, and ability to appreciate the moment with whatever you are doing. If you can see through a lens of gratitude for you relationship, your children, your career, your life, instead of complaining, frustration, and all the things many of us do, you will be able to make choices that feel good to you rather than reacting to all the problems in your life.

Let’s talk about mental wellness in particular. Can you share with us a few examples of how gratitude can help improve mental wellness?

Like I said, our emotions are a pattern, and our thoughts create our emotions. When we are feeling down inside of our bodies, are are more likely to continue creating the pattern of depression, anger, sadness in our bodies. It’s a cycle and loop that feels impossible to begin to change. When you start to bring up lighter emotions in your body, and begin to think thoughts that help you feel gratitude, you are breaking that cycle, or habit loop that you have in your mind and body, and beginning to replace it with lighter more joyful emotions that the more you create that pattern, the easier they will be to access.

Ok wonderful. Now here is the main question of our discussion. From your experience or research, what are “Five Ways That Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness”. Can you please share a story or example for each?

Yes.

1. Using gratitude before you go to sleep at night, helps your body calm down and get in a state of everything is okay, rather than what a lot of us do, which is worry and fret and then we cannot sleep because our mind is racing. When you get in a space of gratitude right before bed, it helps you fall asleep faster.

2. Using gratitude again in the morning, when you first wake up and think about a few things that you are grateful for, this helps get your head in a lighter mental space, and starts your day out in a good place, no matter what else happens that day.

3. Practicing gratitude helps break the cycle of the more painful and heavy emotions that you may be stuck in habit loop of being in. When you interrupt that cycle, you begin to have more control, and can make a choice of going in the cycle of anger for example, or reaching for gratitude or a different perspective

4.When you practice gratitude, it’s easier to take a step back from an emotional experience, and come from a place of love and compassion for yourself and for the person you might be having a conflict. When you are in a place of pain, it’s hard to see or understand anything past your own pain. When you feel gratitude in your own life, there is space for your pain and emotions AND other peoples emotions at the same time.

5. Doing a gratitude practice brings calm to your body. It opens up space and expands the emotions inside of your body to make room for lightness. Feeling it in your body lessens anxiety, sickness, and the heavy emotions that weigh us down so often. It’s connected to your thoughts, when you feel the gratitude, you also begin to think different thoughts. When you feel anger, you are thinking angry thoughts. When you feel gratitude, you are starting to look for thoughts and reasons that you feel gratitude.

Is there a particular practice that can be used during a time when one is feeling really down, really vulnerable, or really sensitive?

Yes- I would first offer that when we are in a negative cycle in our brains, we cannot reason or begin to “get ourselves out of it”. If you can’t change your thoughts, then start in your body. First, allow yourself to feel and process the emotion that is making you feel vulnerable. Take down the wall you might have to fully experiencing it, and notice the sensations in your body. When you have fully processed the emotion for that moment, you can do a gratitude practice, where you close your eyes, breathe, and allow gratitude to fill your body. You learn and notice what gratitude feels like, and let it be there. It’s like a muscle that you work out. It might be hard to do right away, but it gets easier the more you practice. Set a time on your phone for at least 3 minutes, but longer if you want where you allow yourself to feel and experience that gratitude.

Do you have any favorite books, podcasts, or resources that you would recommend to our readers to help them to live with gratitude?

Of course I will offer my own podcast, Grieving Moms Podcast, but I also love Better Than Happy with Jody Moore, and The Purpose Show with Allie Casazza. For books, I would recommend I am Enough by Marisa Peer. There are many many other books out there as well.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

It would definitely be to change the definition of strength from one of pushing through, powering through tough times, putting up a front, a wall, and pretending everything is okay, to where strength means that you allow yourself to feel, experience, and express the emotions and feelings inside of you. That the understanding that it takes great strength, and courage to be real and authentic. And yet- to live your best life and to be fulfilled, we all need to feel, express, and acknowledge the emotions within. By resisting them, we only cause more suffering.

What is the best way our readers can further follow your work online?

My website www.meganhillukka.com or my podcast Grieving Moms Podcast

Thank you for the time you spent sharing these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!