Does the mental healthcare system stand biased toward the LGBTQ+ community?

The world as we live in is made for all is probably a utopian thought. The reality is far more different than some idealists perceive the world to be. It wouldn’t be a surprise if I say we all are not rational. Yup, in one way or the other, we come under the scanner of discrimination.

No, this is not one of those random articles that talk about discrimination. But about acceptance. This time, it is about people with different sexual orientations. The world is yet to come to terms with the LGBTQ community. Why do we neglect them? Shouldn’t they deserve to be treated equally?

Over the years, we have been a witness of incidents harming people with different sexual orientations, making fun of a queer person, and discriminating transgenders. Needless to say, they are ill-treated and seldom accepted for what they are in society. The world is cruel to them.

All should be treated equally regardless of who they are and who they love.

In recent years, Many individuals and various organizations came out of the stigma to show their support for the LGBTQ community. However, nothing has changed considerably. From a cakeshop owner denying to prepare a wedding cake for a gay couple to a photographer refusing to photograph a lesbian wedding, they are denied various services due to the taboo.

But, what is more hurting is that they are refused access to essential healthcare services. A ThreeBestRated® psychiatrist from New York has mentioned this in one of his articles titled, “Addressing the Flaws in our Mental Healthcare System Could Save Young LGBTQ Lives.”

What is wrong with the system?

Sadly, the prejudice and stigma against the LGBTQ are prevalent even in the mental health care system. This disparity in the mental health care system has put many people’s lives at stake. Research shows that around 42% of people from the LGBTQ community, especially youth, considered attempting suicide in 2020 alone. And most of them couldn’t have access to mental health care.

LGBTQ+ Therapy

When it comes to mental health issues, LGBTQ+ is not an exception. Society puts them in a constant state of unrest. For people who identify themselves as gay, lesbian, or a part of the LGBTQ+, the struggle they face is the source of stress and anxiety.

What are the major mental health issues LGBTQ+ face?

Just like any other heterosexual person, they also face similar mental health problems. And they seek therapy for the same reason. Here are some issues that are seen in them:

Identity crisis/Gender dysphoria

Intimacy issues with the partner

Relationship issues

Mood disorders

Low-self esteem

What are the therapeutic techniques used to help them?

Gay-affirmative therapy: This therapy technique focuses on helping out people coming out as gay. During this session, the therapist will make them feel comfortable with their choice of sexual orientation. Also, letting them know it is natural.

Gender transition therapy: People identifying themselves as another gender would want to undergo gender transition therapy. The distress that comes with trying to live as another gender could be overwhelming. This therapy is of great help to such individuals.

Couples therapy: Like heteronormative couples, couples in a same-sex relationship can seek out couples therapy. Many therapists are well-versed in assisting same-sex couples citing issues in their relationship to rediscover their love for each other.

In addition to these therapies, many therapists cater several other treatments to help the LGBTQ community with their mental health needs.

There are a lot of NGOs and health care professionals working towards the welfare of millions of people belonging to the LGBTQ+ community. However, it is indeed disheartening to know most of them couldn’t practice their right to healthcare. This must change!