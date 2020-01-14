Does mental health correlate with financial success?

When it comes to understanding the relationship between mental health and financial success, it is fair to say that there is a literal world of information and debate out there. In fact, for years this has been one of the most highly discussed topics in the world. There is just something about the discussion and dealing of financial stability (or lack thereof, for that matter) that can be challenging for individuals to be upfront and open about. While for some individuals, there are not necessarily strict ties between mental health and financial success, for others this is a very real source of discomfort and stress.

This is why it is so important to appropriately deal with these motions in due course. Obviously, this can take some time to work through properly and to gain a strong grasp of what is truly important and what is not surrounding this topic. Like it or not, while it is not always the case there are very real and present correlations between mental health and financial success that play out in many people’s lives around the globe. So, it is important to understand how the two correlate with one another. There are links between financial success and mental health, as well as financial hardship and mental health.

Financial instability and mental health

The stress of dealing with finances is a point that many people around the globe, unfortunately, deal within their lives. Nice as it would be, it goes without saying that there is a distinct and undeniable truth in the fact that financial stability is not always easily afforded to an individual. In fact, there are many times where financial instability is more or less intertwined with mental health struggles.

When you are struggling within yourself, it can be challenging to maintain all aspects of your life – including, of course, financial independence and stability. So, it goes a long way to know how and why you can turn it around. This is an ongoing process, but it is a process that is entirely and without exception worth all the hard work.

Financial strength and mental health

It goes the other way, too. Massively successful people do sometimes find themselves struggling with their mental health. Financial success is indeed a monumental benefit of hard work, but there is another side to all that financial reward. Being successful is not a path easily trodden, and so there seems to be a commonality where successful people find themselves lacking in other areas of their lives, due to their determination or passion for continuous growth in their success. What sometimes occurs as a result of this is that financially successful people can find themselves coping with mental health struggles.

The bottom line

At the end of the day, the answer is that yes, financial success and mental health are connected in many instances. This is not always the case, of course, but it cannot be denied that there is a distinct pattern of correlation between the two concepts in motion. From the strain of running a business from the ground up to the effort to understand the different types of bonds associated with financial stability (and everywhere in between and beyond), there must be a more active movement towards assisting those who struggle mentally – regardless of their financial position at the time of their struggle.