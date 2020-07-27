Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Does Diversity and Inclusion Training Work?

We can’t simply outlaw bias

The cries for D&I training are louder than they’ve ever been.

Even before the current Black Lives Matter movement, the annual spend on diversity training in the US was around $8 billion.

But how well does it work? Opinions are mixed and hard evidence is in short supply.

What we do know for sure is:

* We can’t simply outlaw bias.
* We can’t buy diversity.
* Telling people how to think often makes them more entrenched in their original opinions.
* Threats, blaming and shaming don’t work.

This 2-minute video explores these ideas further.

Paul Stevens, CEO, Mayflower College, Plymouth, UK

Paul has been involved in English language training and testing for the past 30 years, specializing in Aviation English, Maritime English, Academic English and Business English. His latest project is SayWhatEnglish.com, looking at the communication process 'from the other side', at how native-English speakers can filter and simplify their English and have a better understanding of the challenges ESL speakers face.

