Does Diversity and Inclusion Training Work?

The cries for D&I training are louder than they’ve ever been.

Even before the current Black Lives Matter movement, the annual spend on diversity training in the US was around $8 billion.

But how well does it work? Opinions are mixed and hard evidence is in short supply.

What we do know for sure is:

* We can’t simply outlaw bias.

* We can’t buy diversity.

* Telling people how to think often makes them more entrenched in their original opinions.

* Threats, blaming and shaming don’t work.

This 2-minute video explores these ideas further.