Does Diversity and Inclusion Training Work?

The cries for D&I training are louder than they’ve ever been.
Even before the current Black Lives Matter movement, the annual spend on diversity training in the US was around $8 billion.
But how well does it work? Opinions are mixed and hard evidence is in short supply.
What we do know for sure is:
* We can’t simply outlaw bias.
* We can’t buy diversity.
* Telling people how to think often makes them more entrenched in their original opinions.
* Threats, blaming and shaming don’t work.
This 2-minute video explores these ideas further.