Does COVID-19 Affect Pregnancy and your Unborn Baby?

Pregnancy is both a stressful and exciting part of our life. Your mind is overwhelmed by lots of worries and questions which are varying from mild to serious. How disease affects your child in pregnancy is a common question. You should tell the doctor if you have fever in pregnancy. There are some viruses that affect the health of your unborn child. Some of the common examples are –

Zika virus

Cytomegalovirus

Varicella-zoster

Parvovirus B19

Rubella

HIV

Herpes

A new virus took the world by storm by spreading rapidly in 2019 named “COVID-19” or novel coronavirus which causes respiratory illness. When Zika virus is still new for many people along with birth abnormalities related to it, pregnant women may be worried about the same.

The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global outbreak and public health emergency in 2020. COVID-19 is still new and it hasn’t been studied well. The way it affects pregnant women and their babies is not studied well. And it is a matter of concern.

But it doesn’t mean you should panic. Read on to know complete details about the effect of coronavirus if you are expecting or you are pregnant.

About Coronavirus

Coronaviruses are a group of viruses spread in both animals and humans causing common cold to severe respiratory problems. Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is a new coronavirus that emerged in late 2019 originated in Wuhan, China. It is believed that humans have come in direct contact with an infected animal. COVID-19 is a respiratory illness caused by the virus.

Symptoms of Coronavirus breastfeeding or pregnant women should know –

Basically, COVID-19 is a respiratory illness. It takes around 2 to 14 days after exposure to this virus for the symptoms to come out. People who had COVID 19 got an average period of 4 days for incubation, according to the statistics. Pregnant women also have the same symptoms like others, such as –

Fever

Dry cough

Problem in breathing

Headache

Fatigue

Sore throat

If you are pregnant and have any such symptoms, call the doctor. You must be seen and even tested. But before going to the doctor’s office, tell your doctor in advance. This way, staff can take all the precautionary measures to protect the health of their patients and their own.

Are pregnant women more vulnerable to viruses?

The virus is yet to be studied well. So, it is too early to say anything about it. But a trusted source from CDC told that pregnant women have to be more careful against all types of respiratory illnesses, even flu. It may be because pregnancy affects the immune system and especially due to the way it affects your heart and lungs. There is no solid evidence which suggests that pregnant women are more vulnerable to coronavirus than others, as of March 2020. Even though they get infected, the researchers point out that they are no longer more vulnerable than others to get severe symptoms.

If a pregnant woman is diagnosed with coronavirus, what medical treatments are considered safe?

COVID-19 treatment is just like the cure of other respiratory diseases. Doctors advise the following cures for all patients –

Taking proper rest

Drinking plenty of water to stay well hydrated

Taking Tylenol (acetaminophen) if fever is above 100.4oF.

If you have problems breathing, you start vomiting or Tylenol doesn’t work on your fever, it’s time to call your doctor immediately.

How dangerous coronavirus is for a pregnant woman?

There is little data available as the virus is new. According to the trusted source of the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, pregnant women who have other coronaviruses related to it have higher risk of getting worse results than those who don’t have such infections. Preterm birth, miscarriage, stillbirth and more severe infection are some of the outcomes observed in pregnant women. In the first trimester of pregnancy, high fever can also cause birth defects, irrespective of its cause.

We understand it seems very scary. But all the news we get is not terrible, especially when it comes to pregnancy and delivering while being infected with this virus. A WHO report looked at a sample of pregnant women with this virus. Most of the women didn’t have severe symptoms. Only 8% women had severe COVID-19 symptoms and 1% had critical out of 147 women tested.

Can viruses be transmitted to my child during childbirth or pregnancy?

Precisely, there is no solid evidence that women who were infected may give birth to an infected child. Newborns were tested positive with COVID-19 but only in one or two cases. There is still no evidence of whether they were infected in the womb. The virus mainly passes from one person to another when infected one sneezes or coughs. Your baby can be infected only after birth. According to a small study at 9%, women from China infected with this virus in last trimester, their cord blood, amniotic fluid, or throat swabs of newborn children were not found positive with the virus.