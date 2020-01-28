Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Wisdom//

Does Anatomy Impact Social Standing?

Author, Raphaël Liogier, argues affirmatively, and discusses the implications that follow.

By
roma&#039;Studio / Shutterstock
roma'Studio / Shutterstock

So is it the anatomical destiny of women, to borrow Simone de Beauvoir’s expression, that forces them to remain on the sidelines? The appearance of the female body, less musclebound, smaller, less imposing than its male equivalent, constitutes the declared foundation of their inferiority. We must not labor under the illusion that we have rid ourselves of that imagery. 

The argument that a woman’s body is naturally more fragile deserves to be given attention only inasmuch as it is still so often brought to bear, if only to justify women’s exclusion from certain professions that demand greater strength (and only, let it be clear, for their good and for the general good of society at large). As if their supposed physical weakness rightly relegated them to the background, or in some secondary status. Even Simone de Beauvoir seems to give credence to at least a part of this thesis. Although Simone de Beauvoir believes that women can—must!—rise up, and that they must certainly confront the power of men, she also feels that they must overcome their more difficult anatomical condition. The feminine body supposedly sacrifices its own proper functioning in the interest of the expected child. Menstrual cycles, for instance, constitute a challenge, a source of fatigue, and at times of extreme bouts of pain that are useless to the organism. The male organism, in contrast, operates on its own behalf, and would therefore seem to be more efficient. The argument itself is frail and fragile: some authors, in opposition to it, bring to bear the observation that the regular loss of blood actually regenerates the organism, which could partly explain women’s greater longevity. Obviously, in the existentialist spirit, women are encouraged to liberate themselves from that biological situation, and write the terms of their own destiny. In order to ensure that their own liberty exists: “One is not born, but rather becomes, a woman.”

The other argument that is often brought up directly concerns heterosexual intercourse, which could not take place, it is pointed out, without an erect penis, a clear expression of male desire. On the other hand, a woman’s body is always, so to speak, open to sexual intercourse, whether she wants it or not, to such an extent that a sleeping woman, such as Sleeping Beauty, or even a dead woman could be the victim of a man’s sexual assault, whereas the reverse would be impossible. This vision of physiological inferiority and of the instinctive primacy of men’s desire devalues feminine desire; which would naturally therefore be contingent in nature, a mere response to masculine desire. In the final analysis, that means considering female consent as somehow also being contingent by its very nature.

Excerpt from Heart of Maleness by Raphaël Liogier, recently published by Other Press.

Follow us here and subscribe here for all the latest news on how you can keep Thriving.

Stay up to date or catch-up on all our podcasts with Arianna Huffington here.

Raphaël Liogier

Raphaël Liogier is a philosopher and sociologist. He is a professor at Sciences Po Aix-en-Provence and teaches at the Collège international de philosophie in Paris. He currently lives in New York and is a visiting scholar at Columbia University’s Council for European Studies. His major works include Le Mythe de l’islamisationLa guerre des civilisations n’aura pas lieu, and Sans emploi.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Work Smarter//

An Indian Perspective on How We Lead the Charge for Gender Equality

by Shrankhla Holecek
Community//

Gender X Paves the Way for Gender Equality

by Samantha Lile
Wisdom//

Energizing Quotes From Women Around the World

by Kathleen Welton

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.