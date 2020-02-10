Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Does a Narcissist Confuse You?

The other day, someone called me and they were heartbroken. They were ultimate people pleasers and everything they did was seen by the other person as wrong. Dan Neuharth PHD, MFT has a few ideas about this. He believes that narcissists win at other people’s expense and in doing so distort the truth and confuse […]

By

The other day, someone called me and they were heartbroken. They were ultimate people pleasers and everything they did was seen by the other person as wrong.

Dan Neuharth PHD, MFT has a few ideas about this. He believes that narcissists win at other people’s expense and in doing so distort the truth and confuse you.

Here are some ways this can happen – A narcissist may:

  1. Being overly dramatic and playing to your fear of abandonment. A narcissist may tell , look at all I have done for you. Don’t question me
  2. Everyone agrees with me so if you don’t you will experience FOMA or worse
  3. Black and white thinking- its my way or the highest. There is no negotiation, no alternative and if you are not with me that must mean your against me
  4. Burden Proof – a narcissist is always right unless you can prove otherwise . You must submit evidence
  5. If it’s a success it is because of them if it’s a failure it’s your fault .
  6. Entitlement – you can’t live without me. Without me you are nothing – I am your best hope
  7. Ridicule you and other others – to make themselves more important
  8. Does not follow thru on promises as leaves you in the lurch
  9. Wants you to clean all the messes up. For example if it’s a coworker they want you to do the project if it’s a success they take all the credit if it’s a failure you get all the blame

If this is happening to you help us just a phone call away.

Here is a super short one line quiz developed by Ohio State University that you can talk or give to someone you fear is a narcissist.

Louise Stanger Ed.D, LCSW, CDWF, CIP, Writer, Speaker, Clinician, Interventionist

Dr. Louise Stanger founded All About Interventions because she is passionate about helping families whose loved ones experience substance abuse, mental health, process addictions and chronic pain. She is committed to showing up for her clients and facilitating lasting change so families are free from sleepless, worrisome nights. Additionally, she speaks about these topics all around the country, trains staff at many treatment centers, and develops original family programs. In 2018, Louise became the recipient of the Peggy Albrecht Friendly House Excellence in Service Award. She most recently received the Interventionist of the Year Award from DB Resources in London and McLean Hospital - an affiliate of Harvard University, in 2019. To learn more, watch this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hDf5262P7I8 and visit her website at allaboutinterventions.com.

 

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

How to Identify and Handle a Narcissist

by Melissa Dawn
narcissists and their victims BY Teyhou Smyth
Community//

Narcissism, When Ego Turns Abusive .

by Dr. Teyhou Smyth
Community//

Four Stages of a Relationship With a Narcissist

by Megan Holgate

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.