Does a lack of understanding affect the client relationship?

I recently spoke with a client. When I say spoke with, I mean sang with. And when I say sang with, what I actually mean is sang at… accidently… as a first point of call.

Yes, we all get carried away, especially when great hits are blaring out in the background, but on an important call, oh dear. However, since my rendition of Queen’s ‘I want to ride my bicycle’, myself and said client have regular conversations and keep up to date with each other’s progress. It’s what I like to call ‘rapport’.

Now, I’m not saying that serenading your client is going to work, not unless you’re calling up an international record label. No, what I’m saying is since I established my presence with this client, I’ve managed to build up a client relationship.

“Any fool can know. The point is to understand.” Albert Einstein

It’s easy to call up a company and sell to them, (or in my case sing to them):

“Hello there! I have the perfect candidate for you! A UX designer who uses onmigraffle, balsmiq, and axure.”

But what all recruiters need to learn is that selling is the simple part of this process. It is in fact the aftermath of the initial phone call and building that relationship with the client that’s the hard bit.

It’s the knowledge and understanding that you as a recruiter holds that builds client relationships.

I used to work in IT recruitment. I would earn each and every day about the difference between UX and UI and I loved it. I loved it because I was able to call up my client, speak to them in depth about the UX role that they were trying to fill and question them on whether it was an out and out UX designer they required, or would a front-end developer with UX designing knowledge be better suited, due to the HTML and CSS hand coding required?

Previously we questioned whether a simple lack of understanding affects this relationship? Do you require knowledge to succeed?

It’s easy to read words off a CV to a client, you do sound knowledgeable, however, in order to build the relationship, a recruiter must understand the requirements of the client. Taking the time to listen to a client, learning about their needs and fully understanding what they’re looking for, as well as knowing the ins and outs of the skills that they require, shows a dedicated recruiter who’s looking to build this relationship.

And so, in full, YES! Yes, a lack of understanding does affect the relationship between recruiter and client. Without knowledge there will be no success. Being a specialist in your market and knowing what you are talking about will get you far. So get learning! Get passionate! Success is waiting for you!