Dodging Zombies

Finding joy in a 24-hour stay-cation adventure to recharge

It felt like the riskiest thing I’d ever done. A 2-hour walk downtown, a chilly dinner on a heated patio in the pouring rain and a quiet evening in a hotel room without Netflix. I hadn’t walked those downtown streets for 10 months. I hadn’t eaten on a heated patio for 4 months or been inside a restaurant since the beginning of time.

The joy came from the thrill of navigating once familiar streets while avoiding the Zombies with my best friend and partner. A science-fiction fan, COVID time felt like a Zombie movie. Anyone could be Zombie. Once friendly faces seemed sinister. They didn’t have to cough on you or start to eat you to infect you. It didn’t matter how much you loved them or they loved you.

In the beginning I enjoyed cocooning at home, working in my pyjamas from the comfort of my bed with a couple cats in my lap. I went into lockdown joyfully, scouting out food delivery services, setting up a pantry, narrowly avoiding hording toilet paper, organizing and reorganizing the house for maximum self-sufficiency. Bedrooms became offices, a storage room became an exercise space and over the summer we restarted our garden and grew some of our own food. We even joined the sourdough bread movement.

But Home was no longer just home. 10 months working from home blurred the lines between home and work. Senior leadership roles required more than the 9-5 to manage a complex remote workforce. Aging parents living with us had multiple and sometimes conflicting needs. With the quarantine, they needed more than we could give and services were harder to come by. Offices had to be converted back to bedrooms when our sons periodically came home from university. Quarantined within a quarantine. They might be Zombies themselves. We needed a break from home.

So an overnight stay-cation became an adventure of a lifetime. Overnight bags on our backs, we trekked the 5 km to carve out 24 hours of joy without the distractions of daily life.

    Mariam Bouchoutrouch, Executive Director at Pacific Immigrant Resources Society

    Mariam Bouchoutrouch is fascinated with language and culture and how they intersect in our world. She believes that diversity is a strength that can lead to growth and a better world. A graduate of the Leadership Fellows led by Steve Patty, Mariam is working on building a deliberately developmental organization that encourages the potential of immigrant women to grow into their leadership potential.

    Mariam volunteered with PIRS in the 90’s and returned as Executive Director in 2014. She has more than 30 years of experience working in the community, with immigrant and refugee women and children. Starting her career as a frontline worker within women’s shelters and neighbourhood houses, Mariam founded two programs for families with young children in Vancouver.

    There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

