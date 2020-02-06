Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Doctor You! Self-healing with the extraordinary Dr Jermey Howick

Award-winning Oxford University researcher Dr Jeremy Howick draws on the latest peer-reviewed medical studies with scientific evidence that will empower us to make sensible choices about what drugs to take, what drugs to give our children, and when (and when not) to simply let the body do its thing. Doctor You is a compilation study that deciphers the healing powers of our bodies that we often ignore. Unsuspected and amazing powers that are shattering our vision of health and care.

By

Dr Jeremy Howick first began asking about placebos when a herbal doctor suggested he drink ginger tea to combat cat allergy symptoms. He was highly sceptical, but three days later his runny noses, sneezing and insomnia stopped. Twenty years later, Howick is a clinical epidemiologist at the University of Oxford. Last month, his group published a review of previous research that has compared the effects of giving patients open-label placebos with no treatment.

In Doctor You, Howick explains that the abundance of modern drugs and technologies has blinded us to the fact that the human body produces its own drugs that can treat pain, is capable of curing itself of many physical ailments as well as a surgeon, and can even combat most mild depression as well as any psychologist. Doctor You will change the way you think about your health, your body, and your approach to medicine.

What are you reading at the moment? The Responsibility Ethic, by Adam Kreek

What’s keeping you awake at night? I usually sleep well at night. And when I do not, I do Yoga Nidra (which I highly recommend for anyone who would like to fall asleep easily!)

What’s the one thing you cannot live without? My wife and my son.

What is the hardest thing you overcame? Life is a continuous journey of overcoming things, which is why it is so important to have the right attitude towards challenges. We need to adopt a meditative attitude, have faith that it is all working out for us, and (this is an important step that many ‘spiritual’ people forget) work towards making it better!

How did you get out of your own way? In this order: Rowing, relaxation, Yoga, meditation, Muay Thai, lifting weights, running.

Read about Jeremy’s story here at Doctor You, and his website.

    Sunita Sehmi, Executive Leadership Coach I Safety Inclusion & Belonging Advisor I Content Writer at Thrive Global I Author of How To Get Out Of Your Own Way at Walk The Talk

    Sunita is the founder of Walk The Talk, where she provides executive coaching and D&I consulting services to global companies and NGOs. She is Indian, British and Swiss. In her free time, Sunita is a pro-bono mentor for the Richard Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship and a volunteer at the Hospice La Maison De Tara. Sunita is also the author of How To Get Out Of Your Own Way Available on Amazon.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don't necessarily reflect our own.
