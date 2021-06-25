Doc Dr. Kristin Miller: “What Doesn’t Kill You Makes You Stronger”

What Doesn’t Kill You Makes You Stronger- many of us tend to over emphasize our mistakes to let it mean that we are flawed as a person instead of realizing the benefit and learning from your mistakes. If we can stop letting situations mean that we are a failure and start realizing that a failed situation can actually make us better, we all win.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Kristin Miller.

Dr. Kristin Miller, The Positivity Doc, is a board certified family physician who helps people struggling with stress and anxiety live their best lives. With over 10 years in clinical practice, she is the founder of Dr. Kristin Miller Wellness, where she has coached thousands and helped guide them to finding the keys to living their best lives. After being misdiagnosed with having bipolar disorder as a teen, Dr. Miller is a mental health advocate that uses her experience to help others get the help they need and is dedicated to squashing the stigma around mental health issues. Dr. K regularly engages with her community via her social platforms and YouTube Channel, sharing insights on the topics of Betting on Yourself and Why Getting Help Matters to Covid Experiences and Other Fears. She has been interviewed on podcasts like Dextrocardia and Healthy Living with Dr. Aajay Shaw, she has been published in Society of Teachers of Family medicine Journaland has been a keynote speaker on mental health at several events including The University of Medicine and Health Sciences 2019 White Coat Ceremony and Medical School Graduation Ceremonies.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in Cincinnati Ohio and went to a Christian college to become a missionary and fell in love with science and changed my major to chemistry and after getting my bachelors decided to go to medical school.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

One of my favorite quotes was given to me by Dr. Arturo Medina in Puerto Rico. I was at the time in my medical school training where I needed to pick a specialty to go into and he said to me, “if you practice good medicine you will always have enough to feed your belly and feed your soul.“ This advice not only helped me to choose which direction to go into in medical school but has also served me as very good advice several other times in my life. What I believe he meant was that no matter what decision you make if you go into it with your whole heart you can’t mess up.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

One of my favorite books is The Big Leap by Gay Hendrix. My life coach, Nikole Mitchell, recommended this book when we first started working together. I was at a point in my life where most people would consider me to be extremely successful but I was feeling “stuck.” The book teaches you about living and working at your highest and best which they called the “zone of genius“ instead of just doing some thing that you are good at. Previous to reading this book, I did not understand the difference between being successful and being fulfilled. This book helped me to look at my life from a different viewpoint and see that just because I was good at something did not necessarily mean that it was what I was always meant to do. It gave me the permission to say to myself, “yes, you are successful, but there can be even more success.“

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

There are three important characteristics that I believe have helped me the most in my career. The first, is the ability to be flexible. What I have found overtime is that if you are too attached to the process or the outcome of a situation you will likely find yourself frustrated when things don’t go as planned. However, if you are open to possibilities, you will likely always be pleasantly surprised with how things turn out. Throughout my training as a Caribbean medical student, I constantly found myself in situations where we had to find new ways to solve problems. For example, in 2008, I was living on the island of Saint Kitts and we were hit by hurricane Omar. This caused significant power and water outages for several weeks to come. We had to learn a lot of new ways of doing things to be able to take care of ourselves and continue our studies for medical school. What I have found since then is that that experience has helped me to be a better problem solver in times of chaos, even during things like the Covid pandemic.

The next character trait that I find extremely important is to keep a sense of adventure and curiosity. I have always been the kind of person that was curious about myself and the world around me. This curiosity has lead me to reading hundreds of books on subjects I knew nothing about, taking classes in college that transformed my mind, becoming fluent in the Spanish language and traveling to 38 countries, so far, to see my life from a different perspective.

Ultimately, one of the most important characteristics that I believe all successful people have in common is perseverance. When you want something, you don’t let anything stop you. I was not the best athlete growing up but in my 20s decided that I wanted to be a runner. I started with a small running group in Cincinnati and originally worked my way up to doing a 5K. The thought of doing a half marathon seemed almost impossible to me. However, my curiosity and perseverance pushed me to keep showing up one day at a time until ultimately I wound up running eight half marathons over five years.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Let’s begin with a definition of terms so that each of us and our readers are on the same page. What exactly is a perfectionist? Can you explain?

I believe that the idea of a “perfectionist“ is a wolf in sheep‘s clothing concept. Many of us tell ourselves that perfectionism makes us better but ultimately perfectionism is our ego’s way of helping us to play small, safe and stuck, by never letting anything be “good enough” and never trying new things or putting ourselves out there. Perfectionism is that little voice inside your head when you think of a new idea that gives you a million reasons why that’s not going to work and keeps you from doing it in the first place.

The premise of this interview series is making the assumption that being a perfectionist is not a positive thing. But presumably, seeking perfection can’t be entirely bad. What are the positive aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

While being a perfectionist isn’t always a good thing, it has certainly helped me to become a better doctor. When I have made mistakes in my profession, perfectionism is what tells me “you can do better.” In medical school, there were times when other students would reach the diagnosis quicker than I did and it helped me to push myself to study harder so that I could be better. I very clearly remember that when I first started medical school it felt as though everyone knew more than I did so I pushed myself and in my third year, while doing a rotation with a Harvard cardiologist, I diagnosed a very rare condition in an emergency room in front of all my peers.

What are the negative aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

Perfectionism can also paralyze you. When I decided to start growing my social media presence, I wanted to start doing a series on Facebook live called, Morning Motivation with Dr. K. There were several days in the beginning where I would sit with my phone in my hand debating whether or not to push the “live” button knowing that I could not undo any mistakes that I made, and overthinking what could go wrong. I am happy to say that ultimately I did push the button time and time again which ultimately led to a significant amount of social media success and influence.

From your experience or perspective, what are some of the common reasons that cause a perfectionist to “get stuck” and not move forward? Can you explain?

I believe that perfectionists are also very intelligent people and that because we know so much, we tend to ruminate on a lot of the possible outcomes in our minds before they even happen. Focusing on the possibility of a bad outcome can make us feel stuck and not let us move forward. Perfectionism can also cause us to think about mistakes that we have made in the past and convince us that we will make them again, causing us to not move forward.

Here is the central question of our discussion. What are the five things a perfectionist needs to know to get past their perfectionism and “just do it?” Please share a story or example for each.

Be Authentic- what I have found throughout my life is that we influence the most amount of people when we are willing to be authentic and honest about our flaws and mistakes. People are always looking to someone that they can relate to, not a made up version of ourselves that does not exist. What Doesn’t Kill You Makes You Stronger- many of us tend to over emphasize our mistakes to let it mean that we are flawed as a person instead of realizing the benefit and learning from your mistakes. If we can stop letting situations mean that we are a failure and start realizing that a failed situation can actually make us better, we all win. Trust Yourself- somewhere in our lives we learned that responsible people take time before making decisions but I don’t think that’s true. I think that the more we learn to trust ourselves the quicker we should make decisions so that we don’t allow our ego to trick us into all the reasons that we shouldn’t do it. Better is the Enemy of Good- this is a very common saying in surgery and what it means is that sometimes when we have a good result but we think that it should be better we could potentially wind up messing up the entire thing. Time Kills Deals- I believe the saying became popular by Grant Cardone and ultimately what it means is that the perfectionistic attitude can cost you time and ultimately can make you miss out on a lot of opportunities.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would love to inspire a “put yourself first movement.“ I was brought up to believe that putting other people first was the right thing to do but what I have learned in my life is that the best way to serve the people around you is for you to first and foremost take care of yourself so that you can ultimately be the best version of yourself for those around you.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

While there have been many people that have contributed to make me the person that I am today, the person that I would most like to have lunch with would be Gabby Bernstein. Through her books, online teachings, and meditations, I have learned to live the best version of my life and would love the opportunity to be physically present with her transformative energy.

How can our readers follow you online?

The best way to reach me would be through my Facebook page Doctor_K_Miller where I often post motivational videos and interact with my audience.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!