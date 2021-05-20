Do your Actions Support your Goals?

Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Hello, #ThriveGlobal Friends and Community Members!

Trusting this finds you safe, healthy and uplifted!

Although there may be some of you here who may not necessarily be familiar with the name, Laura Treonze…I believe that you would ALL be familiar with the name, Tony Robbins! Laura has earned the distinct honour and the immense privilege of being only one of 100 worldwide Tony Robbins Certified Coaches at the time of her certification! In present day times, Laura predicts there are now likely 150 coaches to have received the same Tony Robbins Certification. Beyond incredible, Laura!

It came as no surprise to me that the Tony Robbins Camp would have recognized a true gem in Laura, especially given my own phenomenal experience with Laura on the Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald radio/podcast show! I have interviewed many coaches on my show over the past seven years, and I have to say, Laura knows her craft inside and out! She is a masterful communicator who remained high vibing and completely in the zone throughout the entire duration of our conversation with one another. 

Laura was profoundly deep, introspective, reflective, and thoughtful in each of her responses to my unscripted, organically posed questions of her. The conversation flowed in a multitude of directions, which far exceeded my anticipatory expectations as a radio/podcast host. Laura’s responses being exactly as they were, offered me tremendous insight into Laura’s capabilities for how she would likely also interact with her individual coaching clients, peers, and colleagues. Laura is a top shelf human being in the highest levels of credibility for altruistic leadership! Just WOW!!

I have a true affinity for any individual who is willing and who is capable of diving deep and diving fast! Those who are fearless in taking the immediate plunge into vulnerability, and truth-telling, and who do so without reservation or hesitation. Those who have an inherent understanding and a demonstrated aptitude for leading by example. Those who leave no stone unturned or detail overlooked for rising as their best selves. Those who take immense pride in their work ethic, professional presentation and delivery for what would ideally illicit genuine, meaningful and profound buy-in from any other external party. Laura personifies excellence, integrity and credibility in the specific areas for where it would be most significant. This indicates to me to what degree Laura would innately have to value herself, respect herself and honour herself so as to effectively provide invaluable service to any other human being for whom it is she would interface with or genuinely resonate with. I respect and admire individuals who have a non-negotiable work ethic and a superior standard for self-mastery. 

From the centre of my heart space, I wish to express my immense gratitude, and my sincere appreciation to Laura for the generous gifting of her time. All combined recipients inclusive of myself, the global radio listeners and the podcast subscribers – –  most definitely received a beautiful outpouring of Laura’s yummy energy, her sharp insights, her profound knowledge and the sheer presence of honed mastery in real time! Thank you, Laura! Keep Shining Our Friend!

On behalf of both Laura and myself, we wish to mutually express our wholehearted appreciation to each of you for kindly taking the time to read this Feature Article! We are equally grateful to you for additionally taking the time to listen to our brilliant conversation with one another via the enclosed podcast link! For anyone here who may wish to take the conversation outside of #ThriveGlobal so as to connect with either or with both Laura and/or myself, please know that it would be our distinct honour to be of service to you in whichever ways you might deem to be a suitable fit! “I Want For You What You Want For You!” ~ Byron Katie.

Uplifting You To Fear Less And To Live More! 

Be your own Hero. Be your own Shero. 
Be your own Leader. Be your own Best Friend! 
Love & Gratitude ~ Lisa
#Grateful #ThriveThursday #ThriveGlobal #LivingFearlessly

WHO IS LAURA TREONZE?!

 Laura Treonze is an executive coach who specializes in behavioral understanding to enhance company culture, maximize executive talent and boost employee engagement. She combines psychology with experiential coaching methods to help individuals and teams break through limiting beliefs to increase productivity and profit.

Laura has the equivalency of a Master Certified Coach having worked as a coach for Tony Robbins and in her own consultancy practice. 

https://open.spotify.com/episode/4LLFZXc6SJCMQl4IdAYYuo?si=dUSPsrRtSR2wbyZtWpYI6g

Lisa McDonald, Author, Writer, Speaker, Radio & TV Show Host, Mentor, Coach, #LivingFearlessly

Lisa McDonald is a successful Author, motivational speaker, TV and radio host, podcaster, blogger, mentor, personal development coach, and mother. In 2017, Lisa became a blogger for Arianna Huffington’s Thrive Global, a website dedicated to offering readers sustainable, science-based solutions to enhance both well -being and performance. Her podcast, Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald, can be heard on both C-Suite Radio and Contact Talk Radio Network. You can watch her television show, Living Fearlessly, broadcast online at 365TVNetwork.com. Lisa's first nonfiction adult book is scheduled for release May 2018, her first foray into non-fiction writing following the success of her four bestselling children’s books: Little Boy Gan From Passion-Filled Everland, Reimburse the Universe, Planet Pome-Granite and Kismet Tales from Happy Trails. She is also a contributing author to several motivational bestsellers: 365 Moments of Grace, 365 Life Shifts, Thought Leaders: Business Expert forum at Harvard Faculty Club, and Shine Your Light: Powerful Practices for an Extraordinary Life. Lisa holds degrees from McMaster University and Mohawk College and is licensed as a Passion Test Facilitator. Lisa’s personal and professional life are embodiments of her teachings; she is fiercely passionate about ‘uplifting people to fear less and to live more’.
http://livingfearlesslywithlisa.com/

