Do You Want to Know How to Build More Confidence In Yourself and/or Your Business?

No one is going to give it you. You have to give it to yourself, but too often women know what they want, but not how to get it.

I sat with Barbara Giamanco on the Women in Sales podcast. It’s a podcast for women in sales at every level, and even if you are not in a sales job, honey, you are in sales.

We talked about:

What women struggle with in sales, business, and life

Social media- do you need it? Should you use it? What if you hate it?

What role does public speaking play, and how you should get started.

How you should think about your corporate experience when you leave to run your own business…(keep your confidence up)

Why you NEED to focus on building your personal brand and not start building relationships from ground zero And SO MUCH MORE

One thing that came out of our conversation you need to know is that while it is important for you to have a presence on social media, you don’t need to be glued to it or to let it own you in order to make an impact and for it to work for you. I told Barbara that I did not have Linkedin or Facebook on my phone by choice and she told me she had NO social media apps on her phone. I couldn’t believe my beautiful ears. How could a social selling BOSS like Barb not have these apps on her phone?

You will have to listen to what she said and why in this episode. It just might help you see things from a different perspective.

Listen to the episode here: Women in Sales Podcast

