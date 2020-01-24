Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Do You Want to Know How to Build More Confidence In Yourself and/or Your Business?

No one is going to give it you. You have to give it to yourself, but too often women know what they want, but not how to get it. I sat with Barbara Giamanco on the Women in Sales podcast. It’s a podcast for women in sales at every level, and even if you are […]

By

No one is going to give it you. You have to give it to yourself, but too often women know what they want, but not how to get it.

I sat with Barbara Giamanco on the Women in Sales podcast. It’s a podcast for women in sales at every level, and even if you are not in a sales job, honey, you are in sales.

We talked about:

  • What women struggle with in sales, business, and life
  • Social media- do you need it? Should you use it? What if you hate it?
  • What role does public speaking play, and how you should get started.
  •  How you should think about your corporate experience when you leave to run your own business…(keep your confidence up)
  • Why you NEED to focus on building your personal brand and not start building relationships from ground zero And SO MUCH MORE

One thing that came out of our conversation you need to know is that while it is important for you to have a presence on social media, you don’t need to be glued to it or to let it own you in order to make an impact and for it to work for you. I told Barbara that I did not have Linkedin or Facebook on my phone by choice and she told me she had NO social media apps on her phone. I couldn’t believe my beautiful ears. How could a social selling BOSS like Barb not have these apps on her phone?

You will have to listen to what she said and why in this episode. It just might help you see things from a different perspective.

Listen to the episode here: Women in Sales Podcast

Without confidence, you will not be seen, heard or understood.

You will fall into the sea of same and it will be hard to achieve your goals.

You just need a new way of thinking and being and I can teach you how.

Reach out to me if you need more support. My 1:1 coaching clients are premium and limited, but my group coaching programs may be right for you if you are ready to maximize your full potential, ask for what you need and want, and have a fun, loving and fulfilling life.

Monique Russell, Executive Communications Coach

Hailing from the beautiful islands of The Bahamas, Monique Russell, MSC is an International Inspirational Teacher, and Executive Communications Coach based in Atlanta, GA who believes in leadership from the inside out. Monique is the founder and managing partner of Clear Communications Solutions, LLC, where she teaches effective communication strategies to leaders in a variety of business and government sectors.

She’s taught thousands of leaders globally in Interpersonal and Intrapersonal Communications, shared the international speaking stage with icons such as Lisa Nichols, and has consulted for government agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control, OSHA and for fortune 100 companies such as Verizon, Intel, and Equifax. She has worked with several institutions of higher education in the areas of diversity, cultural sensitivity, public speaking, and communications with an emphasis on Emotional Intelligence. 

Monique has shared her leadership expertise to local Chambers of Commerce, national associations such as the Society of Human Resource Managers, National Headstart Association, National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies, school groups, and faith-based organizations. Because of her background, she is a frequently sought after guest on business, local and international radio shows, and she's been quoted and featured in publications as a subject matter expert in the areas of leadership and effective communications in the United States, United Kingdom, The Bahamas, Namibia, and Jamaica to name a few.

Monique's civic involvement includes serving as a board Advisor for non-profit groups, co-founding a Tedx afterschool club which is broadcast globally on TED.com, sponsoring anti-bullying campaigns in the Caribbean, and facilitating programs at Junior Achievement, YearUp Atlanta, Dress for Success International among others. She is the founder and host of a Forbes recommended leadership conference, founder of the Clear Communication Online Institute; and an advisory board member of Leadercast, the world’s largest one-day leadership conference.

Despite the credentials and success, through the journey of life, Monique lost her confidence but reclaimed it through a series of empowering exercises and resources.  It is because of her multi-dimensional experiences that her teachings on how to communicate confidently from the inside out are very effective. Monique earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism, and two Masters of Science degrees in Public Relations and Advertising. She is a Certified Life Coach and DiSC facilitator. Monique is married with two boys, loves the beach, sushi, dancing and reading.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Smash Your Next Sales Call

by Lo Najar
Community//

Lessons From Inspirational Women In STEM: “If your ‘why’ is compelling enough, it will propel you forward.” with Kathryn Rose and Mitch Russo

by Mitch Russo
Community//

Lift Your Legacy: How to stop listening to everyone around you and find answers from within with Cayla Craft and Rabbi Jacob Rupp

by Jacob Rupp

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.