Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Do You Value Your Time?

“I drove all day to get a discount.” Don’t let this be you. A lady shared her frustration with me, “Can you believe ginkgo biloba was not on sale at all the Costco’s? I went to the first Costco and they were sold out, so I drove across town to go to another Costco and […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

“I drove all day to get a discount.”

Don’t let this be you.

A lady shared her frustration with me,

“Can you believe ginkgo biloba was not on sale at all the Costco’s? I went to the first Costco and they were sold out, so I drove across town to go to another Costco and it was not on sale there she then drove to another Costco and ended up with no ginkgo biloba.”

She drove for 4 hours to save $2 dollars off each bottle, the cost of gas, time, its taken her half a day, at the end of the day she did not get her supplement.

The lady was not thinking about value vs. price.

 To take your business to the next level, whether it’s automation or creating a product or monetizing your value.

3 things are essential to understand:

  1. Time is money
  2. The cost of travel
  3. The emotional distress and anger affected her brain

What drove her to drive to 3 Costco stores for the cheapest quality vitamin in town?

Several factors are involved:

  1. The brain gets fixated and can not access higher functioning or reasoning, this is a neurotransmitter deficiency. She was unable to call the store ahead of time or to speak to a clerk at Costco while she was at the first one to inquire about the product or simply say to herself is this the best product for me?
  2. Defiance – The more I am working with the business brain, several things block progress.
  3. defiance is a major road block – I will show you. 
  4.  personality does originate in the biochemistry of our brain and if the biochemistry is not balanced it is difficult to make optimal choices.
  5. Distrust – Distrusting resources or knowledge of those who understand nutrition and absorption or distrust  those that understand your nutritional needs.  Google, or Instagram are marketing machines that work in generalities not specifics.  I had one lady who shared with me. “ I have tried every other way Dr. Google said would work, even though you suggested  a program for me. So now I am going to do what you recommend.” Why spend your bodies valuable resources going down a path recommended by a generic machine?

What price do you put on your own brain health?

The brain is the most important assets we have. What it needs to be healthy is:

  1. Oxygen
  2. Hydration
  3. Magnesium
  4. EPA fats
  5. Balance

There are so many factors involved in developing a healthy brain.

Ginkgo biloba is only one factor. We also have to look at our diet. When taking supplements, is it the supplement bioavailable (can it be absorbed)? Meaning does the body recognize it as a real source of nutrition or does it see it as a toxin?

In business it is best to be mindful about expenses and be a good steward of the details. Time is money.  Do you want your ideal client to be the bargain basement hunter, looking for deals or do you want your ideal client to value your work?

I will leave you with some advice I received that helped me change my thoughts and my business.

Game changing advice from a multimillionaire, this was something his dad taught him.

  1. Delegate – if you can hire someone who charges less than you, then you hire them. No matter what stage you are at in business. You will find the money.
  2. Education – gives you access and an invitation to the party.
  3. Work hard and develop systems that are replicable.

For more information on how I can support you and your business success email [email protected]

    Simone Fortier, Founder and CEO at Fascia Training Institute

    Founder of the Fascia Training Institute, internationally recognized pain management expert Simone Fortier is breaking barriers and soaring across boundaries in her multi-dimensional approach to healing pain. With a myriad of professional athletes and even medical doctors of the highest calibers as her patients, Simone Fortier is known for her deep intuitive understanding of the root cause of pain coupled with her vast knowledge of human anatomy and the lymphatic, cranial, and trigger point systems. A highly regarded lecturer, teacher, and innovative fascia therapist, Simone Fortier is also the author of two books: How to Beat Brain Burps (an exercise based way for children to ignite all facets of their brain for streamlined learning) and Gaining Control Over Pain which contains eleven secret healing therapies that patients can practice in their own time. “I see the bigger picture and I work backwards,” Fortier says, “if you work on (an isolated) symptom of a problem, you’ll be back (to the doctor) next week, but if you get to the root cause of the problem you will create permanent change.”

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How My Inner Voice Saved My Life

    by Tiara Zolnierz
    The Washington Post / Contributor / Getty Images
    Wisdom//

    Michelle Obama Pens a Touching Letter to Her Younger Self We Should All Read

    by SheKnows
    Community//

    Robyn Newmark of ‘NewMark Beauty’: “Let’s not forget about our brain!”

    by Candice Georgiadis

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.