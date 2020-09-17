Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Do you think we eat because we are feeling hungry?

You can break the link between the habit and the eating behavior and get back in control

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Winter is coming and the coronary virus is still around. A vaccine will come to the rescue, but it will take some time before we will all get protected. In the meantime, we know the drill, wear a face mask and practice social isolation. The result is that we will start spending less time outdoors, we will move less and eat more and the pounds we shed over the summer once again will start to pile up.

It is not easy to maintain a healthy weight, but we should try to keep our immune system strong. So what can we do? I am going to give you a few simple tips of what you can do at home.

There is more to eating than feeling hungry.

The sensations of feeling hungry or feeling full are regulated by hormones, nerve signals, and chemical messengers in the brain that, when released, drive our desire to eat or tell us to stop eating. You can do a few things to influence those sensations to reduce overeating:

Eat slowly. The signal that tells us we are full is released after about 20 minutes of eating, so if you eat too fast, you are not giving your body the chance to tell your brain that you have had enough.

Avoid foods and drinks that are very high in sugars and fats. The taste and feel of the fats and sugars in our mouths is so intensely pleasurable that it overrides the negative feedback signals of being full. You are more likely to eat larger meals and snacks when they contain very sweet and/or high-fat food items.

Choose foods with low energy density, like fruits, vegetables, and broth-based soups. Because of their higher water content, these foods create a greater volume in our stomach without adding a lot of calories. The expansion of the stomach sends signals to our brain to stop eating since we feel full.

Excess eating is associated with external cues that can be controlled.

If we only ate when hungry no one would be overweight! External cues are what really drive us to overeat. The key to not overeating is to understand how these cues affect us and to create an environment that helps us manage them. Let’s look at some common cues that may influence what and how much we eat:

Emotions. Certain emotions prompt us to eat more. We are often tempted to eat certain foods (and more of them) when we’re tired, bored, feeling down, etc.

Look for other ways to channel your emotional energy. For example, don’t combat your loneliness by eating snacks in front of the television. Call a friend or go for a walk.

Serving size. Eating is automatic. People who are served bigger portions will eat more.

Use smaller dishes.

The location of the food. We tend to eat more if the serving dish is placed on the dinner table rather than in the kitchen.

Place the salad or vegetables on the dinner table and the rest of the meal on the counter or stove.

What we see. We eat more because we see more. It is easy to eat chocolates if you see them every day on a bowl on top of the kitchen counter.

Place the healthier food at the front of the pantry shelf or fridge. Put the fruit in a bowl on the kitchen counter and not in the refrigerator. It should replace the bowl of chocolates.

Make healthy food more appetizing. Serve fruits and vegetables in appealing (colorful, decorative) dishes.

The package. If we buy in bulk (e.g., snacks) we will eat in bulk.

When buying snacks, purchase hundred-calorie packs, or if you buy in bulk, transfer the food to small containers.

By understanding if any of the above factors influence what you eat and how much you eat, you’ll be able to break the link between the habit and the eating behavior and get back in control.

Andres Digenio, MD, PhD

Andres Digenio is a bilingual physician scientist, exercise physiologist, nutritionist and coach. He served as Medical Director of the Vanderbilt University Dayani Center for Health and Wellness, and as Clinical Director of their newly created obesity clinic. Previously, he served as Medical Director and Head of the Johannesburg Cardiac Rehabilitation Center, the largest center of its kind in the country. He established the first hospital-based private wellness and rehabilitation center in South Africa with three satellites at the nation's largest fitness chain. He is a member of professional and patient organizations like the Obesity Society, the Obesity Action Coalition and the American Diabetes Association. He published 150+ papers and was a regular speaker at national and international conferences. He is active in health, diet, fitness, and medical social media groups with a total reach of 1.5 million. He devoted his clinical career to improve the lifestyle of patients and manage obesity to prevent diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. Recognizing the reach limitations of one on one counseling, he created the web-based PulseStep Lifestyle Program (www.pulsestep.com), to provide a lifestyle delivery model that is scalable to large number of individuals because of its low cost and convenience. He urges his followers to adopt a healthy lifestyle, it is never too late!

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

LQ and Emotional Eating

by Chris Wise
6 surprising health benefits of mindful eating (and how to get started)
Community//

6 surprising health benefits of mindful eating (and how to get started)

by Nicki Williams
Community//

EMPOWERED EATING

by Nicole Nordli

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.