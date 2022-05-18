Contributor Log In
Do You Take a Coach Approach?

Do You Take a Coach Approach?

Last week I shared my husband’s frustration with me that I never read directions or play around to figure out how something works. Apparently, as a child, he picked up the habit of being meticulous in learning things and figuring things out. His mother told me he used to take apart small appliances and put them back together. There were always some extra pieces at the end, yet typically, the machine still worked!

For me, I need the collaboration, the group learning, the interaction to engage my brain. I think that is why I am such a fan of coaching. I personally have had a buddy coach for nearly a decade. Coaching gives me the sounding board, the reflection time, the ideas, the feedback, and more.

The best conversations start with a coaching mindset. That’s why I have participated in the WBECS coaching program for years, both as a speaker and as a participant. If you are ready to transform into a top-notch leader and coach, then this program is for you. Join me for the WBECS Summit 12th Annual World Business and Executive Coach Summit.

Why? Because you’ll be able to listen to the best in their industry when it comes to leadership. From there, you can take their knowledge and integrate it into your own practices. Whether you are a leader developing a team or an individual seeking self-improvement, coaching is an invaluable skill. Taking a coach approach to a conversation will shift the dynamics and outcomes of any interaction.

You don’t even have to be a people manager. Learning how to have a coaching conversation will help you grow your leadership skills but also simply be a better colleague, friend, sibling, or partner. Think about all the areas in your life where a coach approach could make a huge impact.

There is a FREE pre-summit as well. Will you take the opportunity to learn a different way to have a conversation? You can register here. I hope to see you there!

Michelle Tillis Lederman, Author, The Connector's Advantage, CEO of Executive Essentials

Michelle Tillis Lederman is an accomplished speaker, trainer, coach, and author of four books, including her newest, The Connector's Advantage: 7 Mindsets to Grow Your Influence and Impact, a follow up to her internationally recognized The 11 Laws of Likability. She was  named by Forbes as one of the top 25 Professional Networking Experts. A former  NYU professor, financial executive and recovering CPA, she now works with organizations and individuals to help them build real relationships for greater results through her company, Executive Essentials. She has worked with clients ranging from government to academia to non-profit to Fortune 500 companies, including Madison Square Garden, Citi, Johnson & Johnson, Ernst & Young, Michigan State University, Sony, and The Department of Environmental Protection. She has been featured on CBS and MSNBC, and in the NY Times, Forbes and Working Mother magazine.

