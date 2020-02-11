Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Do you struggle with buy in?

Influence is at the heart of leadership. If we take stewardship of a group to create a better future, we need influence skills to harness the brilliance of its participants. Getting buy in for our own brilliant ideas can be a challenge. There are some core obstacles we need to be aware of if we are to succeed.

By

Colleen didn’t get it. Her idea for building a better culture was sound. She wanted to run a Culture Compass session with her teams so they could set the right expectations of how they might work together. It’s a solid platform for good team relationships. 

One of her direct reports, Henry, wasn’t having a bar of it. He thought it was a waste of time. He believed staff should show up, do their job like they’re supposed to, and everything would be fine.

Colleen was at her wit’s end trying to get him on board.

Why is buy in so hard?

As leaders, we can be inspired by ideas and excited to implement them. It can come as a shock when not everyone shares our enthusiasm. I’ve seen leaders default to blaming dissenters:

  • They’re old school.
  • They just want to maintain an Old Boys’ club.
  • They don’t like change.
  • He’s a cranky old bastard.
  • She’s jealous.

If we’re going to get buy in, we don’t start by blaming others.

First, we explore underlying human behaviour patterns. David Rock and other neuroscientists have mapped out common contemporary survival triggers in workplaces. These can be activated when we put forward an idea they haven’t initiated themselves. 

Resistance stems from fear of loss.

We may fear loss of job security, status, privilege, friendship circle, productivity, and power.

If resistance to a suggestion arises, likely one of these fears has been triggered. It’s up to us to frame our idea so that we deal with these possible triggers.

For Colleen, when she looked at Henry’s possible triggers, she realised that he might experience a sense of loss of power from the Culture Compass exercise. His style was very command and control. A facilitated exercise asking for input went against his preference for being in charge, dictating terms of operations and engagement.

Colleen’s work turned from selling an idea to helping Henry develop as a leader. She realised she needed to help him develop his confidence as a leader so that he could experiment with styles other than authoritarian, which wasn’t always appropriate in their workplace.

Sometimes buy in is less about the idea and more about the audience.

My friend Simon Dowling has written an excellent book on buy in called, Work With Me – How to get people to buy-in to your ideas where he explores this idea in depth. I highly recommend it.

In the meantime, if you are struggling to get buy in, consider this thought from John C. Maxwell: 

“People buy into the leader before they buy into the vision.”

Before we start blaming others for their stubborn resistance, we might take a look at how we are showing up. Are we being a leader worth following? Do we walk our talk? Do we demonstrate kindness? Have we got runs on the board? Have we done the emotional labour of creating trust and loyalty?

Buy in is no simple task. If we start with ourselves, we set the right tone.

How do you create buy in for your ideas? How do you deal with resistance? How might you be a better leader?

*** 

Related Articles:

Do you want to stand out or fit in? The key influence hack to help you feel more powerful

Three influence points for big picture change

How to deal with pushback

***

Zoe Routh

Zoë Routh is a leadership mentor and speaker. English-born, Canadian-raised, Australian-adopted, Outdoor Adventurist and Experiential Educator, Truth Teller, Learner, Cancer Dancer, One-Time Belly Dancer, Aspiring Telemark Skiier, Slayer of Dragons, Mother of Chickens.

From the wild rivers of northern Ontario to the remote regions of Australia, Zoe has spent the last thirty years showing people how to work better together.

She is obsessed with assisting leaders to be truth-tellers and stand strong with their own voice. Her programs in truth-telling with leaders and teams develop robust relationships and assist in navigating uncertain change. Her high impact leadership learning adventures take place indoors and outdoors in spectacular settings.

With over 30 years experience developing leaders, she has published three books: Composure: How Centered Leaders Make the Biggest Impact, Moments: Leadership when it matters most, and Loyalty: Stop unwanted staff turnover, boost engagement, and create lifelong advocates.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Sonya Merrill of ZestFinance: “Everyone is good at something, even if they’re not good at what they’re doing right now; As a leader, it’s crucial to recognize what everyone’s gifts are”

by Yitzi Weiner
Community//

Women Of The C-Suite: “If we are driving our teams with understanding and empathy, rather than judgment and even more pressure, we can support each other and make the impossible possible.” with Verena Papik

by Yitzi Weiner at Authority Magazine
Community//

Communication Is Your Not-So-Secret Weapon To Create Inclusion

by Katie Rasoul

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.