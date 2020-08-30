Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Do You Really Want to Change?

No one can “make” another person change his or her behavior. Only the person himself can control his choices and create that change.

No one can “make” another person change his or her behavior. Only the person himself can control his choices and create that change. All I can do for you is what I do when I’m sitting in a room with a client—that is help you to determine what your goals are and what you truly want for yourself, help you to identify your current negative and positive behaviors, and help you to create a plan of action that will facilitate the changes you want to make. Doing all that is a process—one I go through with my clients every day.

Change doesn’t happen in an instant. In fact, most of us, at least initially, are afraid of change. If you don’t believe me, just think about how many people remain for years in dead-end jobs or moribund marriages. Why? Because they may not be happy with the result of their current behavior, but at least they know what that result is. And they’re afraid that if they change their behavior, the result may be worse rather than better than what they know. Even our bodies hate to change. All our systems and our organs work constantly, every day, to keep things the same. What our bodies seek is homeostasis—the maintenance of internal stability. That’s a biological fact.

So how do we bring about change for ourselves, mentally and physically? It is, as I’ve said, a process. We move from not thinking about change at all to thinking about it, planning it, and then testing various means of creating it.

            Since you’re reading this article, you may at least have reached the point of thinking about change. To move past that point, you need to ask yourself three questions:

  • Why do I want to change my behavior (the pros)?
  • Why shouldn’t I try to change my behavior (the cons)?
  • Do my pros outweigh my cons?

If your answer to the last question was “yes,” you’re at the point of being interested in change. Being interested, however, isn’t a strong enough feeling or motivation to get you where you think you want to be. If you’re merely interested, you’re not committed, and you’ll most likely give up as soon as you encounter an obstacle or challenge.

Being committed means you’ll do whatever it takes; being interested means you’ll do what’s convenient. Let’s say you’re thinking about something as simple as changing your hairstyle. You’re interested, but you’re not committed. Chances are the minute someone questions the idea, or if you can’t get an appointment right away, you’ll drop the whole thing and move on to some other “interest.”

So, are you committed or interested?

    Nordine Zouareg, Former Mr. Universe, High-Performance Coach, International Fitness & Wellness Expert, Author and Speaker

     Nordine Zouareg is the founder of Executive InnerFitness®, which for the past decade has helped thousands of overworked US Corporate Executives find work-life balance.  As a former two-time Mr. Universe champion, an internationally acclaimed high-performance coach, wellness expert, and author of Mind Over Body (Grand Central Publishing, 2007), Nordine has made it his mission to provide effective and proven methods for maintaining both emotional and physical fitness. He has spent years understanding the unique pressures and stresses of working in high-performance fields and has used his knowledge to help people tap into their ability for peak performance and ward off stress and emotional chaos.

    Born in the Saharan desert to Bedouin parents in war-torn Algeria, Nordine Zouareg, has overcome insurmountable obstacles to achieve success. By looking at the five basic emotions that cloud and obstruct our desire to manifest our destiny, he offers advice on how to be fully present and aware of the emotional baggage that might impede your choice making. From personal experience, he knows how choices and decisions control destiny and mindset. In his new book, InnerFitness: Five Steps to Overcoming Fear and Anxiety While Building Your Self-Worth (SkyHorse Publishing), he wants to show readers how to be empowered and have emotional clarity, and consistently choose freedom over fear, success over self-sabotage, confidence over insecurity and courage over passivity.

    Nordine is a sought-after speaker, he regularly speaks on the topic of fitness, mindfulness and emotional clarity at international and national conferences, like National Institute of Whole Health, Global Wellness Summit, Italy and Manifesting Mindset, Dallas TX. His message has resonated with thousands of his clients and businesses. He has been invited to talk to and run retreats by Olayan Group, Piranha Marketing, Mental Health Foundation. He recently completed a retreat at Miraval called Create Your Optimum State of InnerFitness ®.

    As the Fitness Director at Miraval Life in Balance Spa, he applied his Mind Over Body and InnerFitness® which was instrumental in making Miraval become rated the #1 Spa by Conde Nast Traveler, the #1 destination spa by Travel and Leisure, and the top spa in American by Zagat. He also worked as a personal fitness coach to celebrities like Oprah, Sugar Ray Leonard, Charlie Sheen, and Barbara Streisand. He currently lives in Tucson, Arizona with his family.

     

     

     

