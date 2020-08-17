Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Do You Practice the Law of Attraction?

How you might be contributing to your own chaos.

Jill Sylvester, LMHC

Albert Einstein said, “Everything is energy and that’s all there is to it.. Match the frequency of the energy you want and you cannot help but get that reality. It can be no other way. This is not philosophy. This is physics.”

Do you believe this? Not just in theory because Einstein said so, or because it sounds good or because you want to believe in it- do you believe it with your heart?

Your belief system, your subconscious versus conscious belief system, is what will bring to you what you truly want to manifest.

To practice this, think about the way you feel about something, under the surface of what you say you believe, or want to happen.

Example:

Consciously, with your mind: “I want to quell this angst and fear habit of mine.”

Subconsciously, the way you feel in your heart: “Things don’t really work out for me.”

Consciously: “I want that job/relationship/object of desire and I’m going to state positive affirmations every day.”

Subconsciously: “That doesn’t really happen for people like me.”

Get the conflict?

You are thinking one thing, but yet feeling another.

Therein lies the chaos, and the fact that you are contributing to it.

It’s not the situation out there, or lack thereof that is happening to you, it’s the yes/no vibe you are emitting.

In order to align, you must be all in with head and heart, noticing where you might be saying one thing but feeling quite another.

To get your subconscious self aligned with your conscious mind, grab your journal and note the things you say you want and then reflect on your honest, underlying beliefs and where you might be out of alignment.

Decide to take one step in the direction of your dreams this week by changing the narrative of your long-held beliefs and writing yourself a different story.

Notice if things change. Record the results.

Then, take another step in that direction.

Jill Sylvester is a licensed mental health counselor, author of the Nautilus award winning book,”Trust Your Intuition: 100 Ways to Transform Anxiety and Depression for Stronger Mental Health,” and host of the “Trust Your Intuition Podcast.” Her work has been featured in Well+Good, Bustle, SheKnows, WorkingMother, Parenthood, TeenMentor, and OprahMag.com. To receive her weekly blog offering strategies to better your life, subscribe atwww.jillsylvester.com.

Jill Sylvester

