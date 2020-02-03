Do You Possess the 3 Trademarks of an Extraordinary Leader?

It’s easy to say we want to be better leaders, business owners, or entrepreneurs. It’s harder to actually BE one. In my commitment to gathering the greatest knowledge, insights, and strategies from leaders around the world, I recently sat down with Kim Ades to discover what’s made her and her team such a pinnacle in the world of coaching. (Get the full and fascinating interview is right here.)



Right now, let’s examine the 3 defining factors of extraordinary leaders. I hope you find yourself asking:

“Am I an extraordinary leader?”



Kim coaches people considered to be the phenomenal leadership thinkers of our time. She shares that, via her coaching practice, she’s found that there seem to be 3 differentiating factors between “regular” leaders and extraordinary leaders. Let’s walk through all three so that you can decide where you are, and where you want to be.

Factor #1

Extraordinary leaders are always challenging their own beliefs!

When they are struggling, or making hard decisions, they’ll ask themselves, “What do I believe to be true, and is that actually true?” By constantly pushing against their own core beliefs, they are making sure that the things they hold to be true are serving a positive purpose in their lives.

Note that these extraordinary leaders aren’t waiting on someone else to push back on their decisions or process. They are actively pushing back on themselves, checking for alignment, and preparing to make changes and shift their thinking as needed.

I love that Kim shared this about extraordinary leaders. In that same vein, I also believe that we MUST willingly listen to people we disagree with. After all, this is how we learn, expand our minds, and grow.

By questioning our own beliefs, we can discern whether we are moving towards where we actually want to go, or arguing (sometimes with ourselves) in order to stay comfortable (but also stuck). This is also a great strategy for creating a habit of mental agility that keeps us open to change.

Q: How would your personal life or leadership style change if you were in the habit of pushing back against your own belief systems?



Factor #2

Extraordinary leaders think about resources differently.

They consider anything to be available to them, and never think about accessing resources in terms of shortage. Whether it is talent, money, or anything else they might need to achieve the success they desire — everything is considered accessible.

When you’re seeking to grow your business and realize that you need something, would your thinking be described as abundant? Are you resourceful about meeting your needs?

Kim shares that her coaching team expects their leader-clients to journal daily. The coaches review those daily entries to look for limiting beliefs. That can include red flags that might indicate someone is being held back by a belief about a perceived lack in their lives or businesses.

It’s also important to note that this unique mindset requires creativity, and an ability to focus on outcomes without trying to force every single step to be exactly how you imagined it. If you’re thinking that this mindset would be easier if you had more resources, you should spend more time digging in here!

Here’s what I mean: the extraordinary leader has massive dreams, and they aren’t just tapping into trust funds so they can get whatever they want. In fact, any massive dream/goal/vision they are pursuing must be, by its very nature, beyond their current resources.

Sometimes the things they desire may even seem impossible; it doesn’t matter. They don’t assume it can’t be done, or call it off because they don’t immediately have what they want.

Q: What is one resource or need you’ve convinced yourself cannot be met? What would change if you chose to believe that what you need will be available to you?



Factor #3

Focus on what you want!

Extraordinary leaders have a powerful way of focusing on what they want, almost as if they are wearing blinders. They are not distracted, and they keep their eyes on the very thing they most desire.

This means cutting out distractions, like binging on television, wasting time on social media, doing “busy work”, or refusing to delegate tasks that others could be doing.

It also means being willing to remove or adjust beliefs that are slowing them down (see Factor #1!). Because many beliefs are unconscious, it’s vital that extraordinary leaders have a sounding board that helps “describe the water” to them. (Just like fish can’t see the water…we can’t see our own beliefs sometimes!)

Kim has found that if she asks people whether they know what they really want, many people can’t answer.

Extraordinary leaders can. They know what they want, and they can tell you what they are doing to make it happen.

(By the way, I think it’s important to listen in to the conversation Kim and I had about the differences in being clear about what you WANT, and being open to adjusting your BELIEFS. You can listen to the full episode here.)

The Mic is Yours…

Can you sum up, in one specific sentence, what it is that you want?

With gratitude,

Dov Baron

Expert on Leadership



