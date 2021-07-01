Do You Play The Lead In Your Own Story? Here’s Why It Matters

Image by ActionVance on Unsplash

“It’s never too late to be what you might have been.” “There’s no time limit. Start whenever you want. You can change or stay the same. I hope you live a life you’re proud of, and if you’re not, I hope you have the courage to start over again.”

The origins of these quotes may be debated, but the sentiment remains the same.

Recently, I’ve been thinking a lot about change and playing the lead in your own story.

I’m interested in the stories people are living.

Are you feeling imprisoned or constricted?

Powerless?

Perhaps you’re somewhere in the middle?

Or maybe you’re feeling fully empowered and liberated, able to create the reality you want for yourself?

Whatever your situation, know it’s never too late to be who you want to be.

“I’m too old” is a really common myth that’s bandied about.

Or I’m too “insert your favourite word here” to make a change or start on my path.

Harvard Business Review (HBR) found the average age of prosperous startup founders is 45.

“Empirical evidence shows that successful entrepreneurs tend to be middle-aged, not young,” says HBR.

It’s never too late.

As someone from a disadvantaged socio-economic background, I was less likely to make “study and career choices based on intrinsic enjoyment, as opposed to instrumental goals such as job security and salary.” (Jennifer Sheehy-Skeffington and Jessica Rea).

That’s a common challenge.

I didn’t always make work decisions in an effective way.

But actually, work and career choices are one of the challenges uniting most of us, regardless of background.

I believe we all have unique life experiences and stories that enable us to make change in the world.

It’s never too late.

And what I’ve found is there’s never a perfect time to create the reality you want for yourself.

It’s really about committing to it, because you want to create more fulfillment and meaning in your life.

Think of your life as an evolving journey, where you’re discovering more about who you are and what works for you.

Are you the hero or heroine in your story?

If the answer is no, I can help you with that, by connecting your big potential to your purpose.

Through that, you realise the difference you want to be in the world.

I can help you create your own reality and answer questions like:

What should I do with my life?

How can I make my vision a reality?

What’s blocking me?

By creating your own reality, you empower yourself.

For more info on how I help you achieve that, reach out and get in touch.

It’s time to let yourself shine!

Holly