Do You Outsource Your Well-Being?

Most of us have been conditioned to look outside of ourselves for just about everything. Especially our own health care.

Reaching out for support and being ok with asking for help is a crucial part of creating well-being.

But it’s also important that we don’t forget to reach in.

Most of us have been trained to look outside ourselves when it comes to our own needs.

Got a headache? Go to the medicine cabinet.

Need some energy? Grab a caffeinated beverage or chocolate.

Feeling a strange symptom? Go to a doctor or the internet.

Need some self-care time? Go to the spa and/or get a massage.

Overwhelmed with emotions? Have a glass of wine or some ice cream to mollify those feelings.

But what if we balanced these “go-to” responses with some “go-in” responses instead?

What if you could find wells of energy, peace, health and contentment simply by tuning into your inner resources?

This is the art and practice of Ayurveda.

This time-tested tradition and sister science to yoga tells us we are already whole and complete. We are not broken things that need to be fixed.

Ayurveda teaches us how to reveal all the treasures that reside within us already. We have the foundation for health and well-being within.

And when we practice going in to care for ourselves, the results are exponential because not only do you get what you need, but uncovering these resources increases your confidence and sense of self-worth.

