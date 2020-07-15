Do You Need to Unplug and Recharge? Put On Your Dancing Shoes

If there’s anything that I have wholeheartedly missed during the shelter-in-place order, it is going to live concerts. Nothing compares to the joy of sharing a venue with other fans of your favorite artists and dancing to its music until the wee hours are some of my most magnificent life’s happiness.

Live music always has been one of the ways that I take care of myself, my love-me-time sort of speak. It all came to an end with the global pandemic and the shelter-at-home order. Artists and fans have been cut off from each other, depriving the original gig workers, musicians of their revenue source, and fans of their need to stay close to them.

Luckily for us, the music industry has been quick to respond and is using technology to provide us, music fans with live events.

Here is a list of a few sets for the upcoming weeks that I have selected for you.

Mark the dates

July 24- Fan Pass Live opens my list with its live music streaming video service and a launch concert headlining MADDS, real name Madison Louch. MADDS, a Los Angeles artist, is well-known to the Coachella crowd. Riff Raff is the Houston-based rapper known for his eccentric beats and energetic personality for being on MTV’s reality TV stars. Others include Casey Derhak and DJ Whoo Kid. The rest of the lineup will be revealed on July 22. So, stay tuned! Best of all, this event is FREE, and the artists will connect with their fans pre and post events. The EDM event will feature over a dozen artists. Sign-up at http://www.fanpasslive.com/ or download the App.

August 16: Steel Panther is putting its name to good causes. It’s cleverly named Rockdown in Lockdown concert is to benefit Crew Nation and a so-far unnamed Los Angeles animal rescue. Tickets are $15, with VIP upgrades available for an additional amount. Details about the event information are only provided to ticket holders. The show begins at 5 p.m. ET.

August 8: Monsta X’s global Livestream concert Live From Seoul With Luv, initially scheduled for July 25, will feature the K-pop group performing songs from their 2020 album, All About Luv, as well as behind-the-scenes footage, and meet and greets. Tickets begin at $20, with merch bundles available at higher price points. The streaming concert starts at 11 p.m. ET.

July 25-26: I must give it up to a pregnant Katy Perry for headlining Tomorrowland’s virtual festival, Tomorrowland Around the World. The two-day event will feature 60 artists, including Steve Aoki, David Guetta. Tickets start at $14 U.S. for a single day and $23 U.S. for the weekend pass; upgrade weekend packages are also available. The event begins at 11 a.m. ET at Tomorrowland.com.

Just to show that a little global pandemic isn’t going to stop us from living the best lives we can. Wash your hair, put on your dancing shoes and a little lip gloss, and your favorite Ts, and connect live with artists and other fans around the world. The party has just begun!