Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Do you need a new job or new habits?

Before making your next career move, consider these simple strategies to determine what is really going on.

By
Julia Arndt - Peak Performance Coach
Julia Arndt - Creator of the Peak Performance Method

Based on a survey led by Kronos in 2017, interviewing 614 HR leaders from organizations with 100 to 2,500+ employees, 46% of HR leaders say employee burnout is responsible for up to half of their annual employee turnover (Source: Kronos, 2017).

The world’s leading organizations are known for employing the best and the brightest to navigate high-pressure environments, complex projects, and regular organizational changes. And when their employees hit overwhelm, burnout and exhaustion? They are looking for a new job.

As a peak performance and stress management coach, I recently talked to a new client, the HR director of a mid-sized tech company in Silicon Valley. She reached out to me, because she was looking to make a change in her career. She told me she felt like she hit a plateau and was unsure if the company could still provide her growth and development. When I asked her if she had taken a few days off during the Holidays to reset, she burst into tears.

No, I have been working pretty much every day through the Holiday…

…she admitted, apologizing for the tears and seemingly feeling a bit embarrassed about the reaction that my question had brought up. She mentioned that she had been working non-stop: a co-worker had just handed in her resignation, work was falling back on her and her company was just going through a merger while she was taking care of her 14-month old baby. She felt sleep-deprived, restless, overloaded with problems and had no time for herself.

A lot of scientific research proves that extreme levels of stress don’t only influence our physical well-being, but also our cognitive processing: elevated levels of cortisol influence brain function such as decision making. 

She was not the first client that had come to me with the exact same issue and conclusion. 

Do employees need a new job or a new habit?

The top talent, I also like to refer to them as high achievers, that are working in industries such as tech, consulting and VC, have learned to push through no matter what’s asked of them. Along the way, they have accumulated extremely unhealthy habits: 

1) Working 100 hours per week

2) Being constantly connected

3) Always putting themselves last when it comes to self-care

So when they hit their limits or a plateau, they think the only way out is to blame it on the job itself. They don’t realize that their unhealthy habits that they have accumulated over the years are responsible for burnout and exhaustion.

Here is the thing: in the first 6 months or so while they are in the honeymoon phase of a new career, they might feel better. But as soon as they are fully ramped up and challenges, like shortage of staff, new projects and late nights hit again, they will fall into the exact same bad habits.

What are your options?

Before considering a career change the next time, ask yourself: do you need a new job or new habits?

Here are your options:

  • Stay with your job, improve your habits
  • Change job, stay with your bad habits
  • Change job, change your habits 

Get back to peak performance

Here are a few habits that have proven to be extremely powerful in decreasing stress levels and keeping high achiever status:

  • Manage your time wisely, and prioritize what’s most important
  • Set better boundaries with co-workers, and learn how to say “No” on additional work projects 
  • Establish daily routines to decrease the amount of decisions you need to make during the day
  • Spend at least 30 minutes each day to exercise, no matter if you go outside for a walk or hit the gym for an intensity training
  • Know your values, and act accordingly. What is more important to you? Your career or your long-term physical and mental health?

Final word

Burnout is only one reason why employees leave their job. But if you can identify with the story above, think about working on your peak performance habits before looking for a new job. Or if you are choosing to make a career change, ensure to improve your peak performance habits. Because here is the secret: the investment in your daily work habits will be what ultimately helps you succeed in your career in the long-run

Learn more at: www.peakperformancemethod.com

Julia Arndt - Peak Performance Coach

Julia Arndt, Peak Performance Coach

Julia Arndt is a stress management trainer, international speaker and the creator of the Peak Performance Method (PPM).

Combining her extensive business background working in various roles for Google for over 7 years, her unique journey in reaching mindfulness and her passion to inspire and motivate people, Julia is helping professionals in high-pressure environments to rethink their lifestyle and bring long-lasting transformations.

​She has trained over 1500 people in her first year in business alone on understanding the effects of stress on body and mind, move beyond burnout and build a mindful lifestyle that delivers focus, high energy and productivity. 

Besides writing her first book, she is coaching individual contributors, executives and CEOs 1:1 in tech, consulting and VC on stress management, peak performance habits and career and travels around the world to train employees at tech companies such as Google, Uber and Compass.

She is the host of the podcast "Stressed - Deliver your Stress Resilience". 

Julia lived in 6 countries over the past 12 years, speaks 3 languages fluently and today lives in Lake Tahoe, California.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Shutterstock
Community//

Chronically Ill Work Cultures are Making Employees Burned Out

by Alie Jules
Pixelliebe/ Getty Images
Well-Being//

The Annual Performance Review is Dead

by Arianna Huffington
Community//

Why Confidential Coaching is a Must Have for Progressive People Teams and Workplace Health

by Erin M. Faverty

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.