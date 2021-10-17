Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Do you love yourself enough so no one dares to hurt you?

Once I fell in love with myself, it was a life changer!

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

Did you know that I didn’t always love myself?

Well, that is true. 

When my boys used to ask me, why do you take it? 

Why don’t you leave?

I didn’t have a good answer.  

I knew I loved my boys.  I knew I was afraid to leave because I could not protect them if I left. 

But, what I didn’t know was that I didn’t love myself enough. 

Once I fell in love with myself, it was a life changer.  

I could not let anyone hurt me anymore. 


That saved me and my boys. 

I wish for my sons and all children to love themselves so much that no one can ever bully them. 

Love yourself so much that you never lower your standards for anyone. 

Love yourself so much that you live the best lifestyle you can.

Love yourself so much that none can make you feel bad about who you are. 

Love yourself so much that you set boundaries that no one crosses. 

Love yourself so much to teach people how to treat you with respect. 

Love yourself so much that there is no question about what you will not accept. 

Love yourself so much that it shows in your smile! 

Love your child so much that you teach them all of the above!!

I can’t wait to talk with you, to make sure you never worry that your child is bullied. 

So email me, promise you it will be worth your while.

xx

Veera

[email protected]

    Veera Mahajan, Author and Mediator at Veera Verra LLC

    Veera Mahajan is an inspirational author and speaker. She is a passionate advocate for the eradication of domestic abuse and empowering women. She is an advocate for joyful living through a peaceful dispute resolution. Her book DOMESTIC ABUSE, UNREPORTED CRIME talks about domestic abuse awareness and getting rid of abuse from your life for good. She believes that we all deserve to live an absolutely free life on our own terms.

    Veera has a master’s degree in Mediation and Dispute resolution from Straus Institute at Pepperdine law school. She combines those skills with her background in Spiritual Psychology from the University of Santa Monica to facilitate communication and win-win negotiate a resolution. Before that, she had an extensive background in business. Veera was the partner/owner of a global software company in Michigan for over 23 years. She also owned and ran a magazine publishing business in Malibu for 6 years. She has extensive experience in resolving disputes in business situations.

    Veera knows how to tackle those family dynamics by tapping into the emotional side of both parties. She always tries to show her clients that no matter what they are still a family, just a different kind of family especially if children are involved. She knows the family disputes from the inside out personally and understands the mentality of a victim to have empathy for complicated family conflicts.

    Veera is a mediator and a life coach for a conflict-free living. She works with families and small businesses to resolve disputes one step at a time to figure out a win-win solution for all! With a 95%+ success rate she is very confident in helping you figure out the deep rooted reasons for disputes lurking under the surface and getting rid of them for good. When needed she also spends time with clients individually to figure out their own pain points and helping them find peace and of course, harmony. She provides them with skills so they can resolve their everyday conflicts themselves and enjoy peaceful, conflict-free lives.

    As a mediator, she plays the role of a neutral facilitator for peaceful communication and helps you save time, money and hopefully also salvage relationships.

    You can email Veera at [email protected]

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Not Broken, Just Bent! The Never Ending Healing Of Childhood Trauma & Absent Parents!

    by Leah Freeman
    Community//

    Not Broken, Just bent! The Never Ending Healing from Childhood Trauma & Absent Parents!

    by Leah Freeman
    Community//

    Aimee Teesdale: “Another essential strategy is to practice forgiveness”

    by Ben Ari
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.