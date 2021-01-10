Do you know your “Why?”

“People don’t buy what you do; they buy “why” you do it. And what you do proves what you believe”. -Simon Sinek

A cause larger than yourself:

The need to feel fulfilled in what we do is an essential need for any human being. That is what helps us get up in the morning with a smile on our face, knowing that we contribute to a cause larger than ourselves.

Every great leader in history had a cause or belief, and people rallied around that united vision. Today is no different; every great leader must have an idea and know why they do what they do. What is your purpose? In Business, ask yourself: Why your organization exists? Why should people follow you, or why should they work for you?

Simon Sinek teaches that very, very few people or organizations know why they do what they do. And by “why,” I don’t mean “to make a profit.” That’s a result. It’s always a result. By “why,” I mean: What’s your purpose? What’s your belief? Why does your organization exist?

And every one of us, personally, can do the same. The goal is to know what we believe, what we stand for, and let our words and actions reflect that. Most of us know what we do and how we do it, but few ask themselves: Why am I here on this earth? What is the driving force behind everything I do?

What is your purpose?

Why do you want more success? Why do you want to achieve more in your life? A lot of people don’t know! Or never think about it or is just not clear in their minds.

We all have a belief, a purpose deep within us. When discovered, it fills us with inspiration, passion, and motivation. Knowing why you are on this earth gives you a better perspective, and you make better choices as a result.

If you work for someone else, it would be great if that company has a reason and a mission besides just making profits. If you work for yourself, it would be great to wake up in the morning inspired to go to work because you know you are doing more than just selling a product, but you solve a problem and contribute to the world.

Happiness comes from understanding why we do what we do and living according to the values and standards we set for ourselves.

The 7 Levels deep:

It is a powerful tool, and you should do it, as it is only by understanding the “WHY” in your life that you will have the determination to make the changes you know are needed. What about you? Would you like to have total control of your life and make the choices you want?

Most of us think we know our “WHY,” but it is usually on a surface level - a superficial reason. But if you can go deeper, from your mind to your heart, and evoke the feelings and emotions behind it, then you will be unstoppable.

The Seven Levels Deep process asks why you want and why it’s important to you. The more you ask, why, from the last reply, you get fewer answers from the head and more answers from the heart.

I have done this a few times in my life; as I changed and evolved. I wanted to show you my answers some years ago. My life was never the same after that when I clearly understood the reason behind my dreams and aspirations.

When you are having a difficult day and things are not going your way, or your business fails, friends betray you, or your family disappoints you. What keeps you going?

We all want financial freedom? But that’s not deep enough. There is always a deeper reason behind the goal of financial independence. And it would be best if you found that root. Why you want more money, why you want to succeed, why you want that promotion, why you want that relationship.

There is a much deeper level of purpose that is driving you. And when you find it, you discover the driving force that will never allow you to deviate from attaining your life’s goals.

It is an exercise you should often do. And once you know your “why,” you will use it in different ways to motivate your actions - it will become one of your success habits.

Here is an example of how the questions work:

Finding out my “why” at one stage in my younger life:

My main wish was: I want to succeed financially.

Q=1- Why do I want to succeed financially?

A=Because I do not want to depend on other people.

Q=2- Why I do not want to depend on other people?

A=Because I want to be in control of my life.

Q=3- Why I want to be in control of my life?

A=Because I want to be able to do what I want, without a lack of finances.

Q=4- Why I want to be able to do what I want without a lack of finances?

A=Because I want to help my family & I want to help people.

Q=5-Why, I want to help my family and help other people as well.

A=Because growing up, my family did not have much money.

Q=6-Why growing up, my family did not have much money, and life was difficult?

A=Because my parents did not think that it was possible.

Q=7- Why my parents did not think that it was possible?

A=Because they had so many limiting beliefs, but I don’t want to make the same mistake.

In Summary:

Why did I want to succeed financially? Because I wished for freedom from limitations to have stability so that my children didn’t have to suffer as I did. And because I wanted to help people and do charity work.

Every time I wanted to give up on my dreams, I remembered “Why” I was fighting for; I did not want to make the same mistakes. I wanted to give my children a better childhood and financial stability.

I wanted to help others, and that conviction, being clear on my “Why,” gave me the strength to get going even when it was difficult.

Eventually, my businesses gave me a comfortable life. I traveled to over 60 countries. The charity foundation that I started has helped thousands of orphans, invalids, and needy children in the region where I live.

Now it is your turn:

Your main wish:_______________________

Q=1- Why do I want to _________________?

A=Because I __________________________

Q=2- Why I ___________________________?

A=Because ____________________________

Q=3- Why _____________________________?

A=Because _____________________________

Q=4- Why______________________________?

A=Because ______________________________

Q=5-_Why______________________________?

A=Because ______________________________

Q=6-Why _______________________________?

A=Because _______________________________

Q=7- Why _______________________________?

A=Because _______________________________

In Summary: Your last answer is your main why at this point in your life. Remember this every time you feel like giving up.

Vitin Landivar