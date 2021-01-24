Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Do you have “Your Personal Brand Father” for your marketing?

Rajul Raghuvanshi
Rajul Raghuvanshi

Have you thought about what you want to be doing in five years’ time? Are you clear about what your main objective at work is at the moment? Do you know what you want to have achieved by the end of today? If you want to succeed, you need to set goals. Without goals you lack focus and direction. Goal setting not only allows you to take control of your life’s direction; it also provides you a benchmark for determining whether you are actually succeeding.

Set goals that are personal to you and will inspire you to reach new heights. Don’t follow the crowd and mimic the ambitions of friends – pursue something you’re passionate about, something that genuinely interests you. This helps create a sense of purpose that will motivate you to stop thinking and start doing.

Our goals are very much like an airplane’s journey. We’re trying to reach our final destination, and in order to do that, we need to be clear about what that destination is and when we’ll reach it. Then, all we need to do is plan, take action and to modify our approach along the way in order to get to where we’re going in the long term. Simple sounding, but clearly far harder to implement. 

Thanks to the lockdown, social media campaigns and challenges are officially a thing. From the pillow challenge, handstand challenge to the latest Tik Tok challenges, we’re surely hooked. And Mr Rajul Raghuvanshi was quick to catch up in the industry. His ROI proven campaigns for social media influencers and brands are creating a buzz in the marketing realm.

Rajul regularly posts tips and tricks for steady growth on his Instagram. His company RRR Media Group is a dedicated team of youngsters working round the clock to ensure quality services. They deal in paid ADS, Instagram growth and marketing services.

Talking about his vision, Rajul told us, “Looking at the next five years, I want to have at least a thousand happy clients. I want to help them go big in building their respective industries and turn them into great success stories. I aspire to change more lives for a better world.” With a mission in mind and strong willpower in his heart, Rajul is ready to take this industry to set new bars for new marketers to come. We wish him a happy future and a fun-filled journey ahead.

Alexander Maxwell, CEO at Maxwell Digitals

Internet Entrepreneur | Digital Marketing Expert | Marketing Consultant | Stock Market Enthusiast|| Founder & CEO at Maxwell Digitals, based in California.

People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

