Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Do You Have Weltschmerz?

When your mind compares your life to the lives of others, the basic assumptions on which it relies are often false.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

“Weltschmerz” is difficult to translate but the sentiment of this 200 year-old German word pertains to one’s inability to experience joy because other sentient beings are suffering. Given the ongoing pandemic, increasing divisiveness and societal unrest in addition to regular climate disasters, simply reading any newspaper or social media feed could engender a wicked case of Weltschmerz.

Do you feel guilty about being happy when you think of all of the people who are currently suffering and those people who have suffered and died during the past year?

And is this rational?

I teach a workshop called “Cultivating Authentic Happiness” at the Esalen Institute and the trajectory of the psychological, emotional, spiritual and intellectual roller-coaster on which I lead students often concludes with the realization that happiness is a choice. A glass being either half full or half empty depends on the viewer, not the glass.

Buddhism teaches us that there is an unsatisfactoriness to human consciousness that is commonly referred to in contemporary psychology as a “hedonic treadmill.” We are constantly searching for happiness but once an object of desire is sated it is quickly replaced by another desire. The joke that I recount in class is: “If sex were so satisfying you would only have to do it once!”

We can all agree that enduring happiness is elusive, but if you (consciously or subconsciously) feel guilty about being happy that would definitely exacerbate the elusiveness.

Thus, given the horrors of the quotidian news cycle, you should ask yourself if you are experiencing some form of “Survivor’s Guilt”? And if so, how can you remedy or at least alleviate it?

Let me ask you a hypothetical question: when you see a glossy airbrushed photo of Brad Pitt or Julia Roberts smiling on the cover of People magazine does your mind say, “Oh, they are rich and beautiful, they must be happy!”? I find it fascinating that the preponderance of people ascribe happiness to outer portraits when we all know that happiness is an inside job. And yet, the subconscious has its own logic — which if analyzed consciously isn’t very logical. Wealth and beauty may provide for a wider range of opportunities, but neither come without their own costs.

My point is that when your mind COMPARES your life to the lives of others, the basic assumptions that it relies on are often false. If you read the scientific studies in Sonja Lyubomirsky’s “The How of Happiness” you will find that there is little correlation between money and happiness.

So if we apply this conversely to Weltschmerz and how the pain of the world “could” affect our own happiness, is it not equally possible that we choose GRATITUDE instead of GUILT? For we all will definitely experience pain and unsatisfactoriness, but doing it preemptively based on the current pain and suffering of others is akin to deciding that the glass is half empty.

Choosing practices that are scientifically proven to keep us at the higher ends of our happiness spectrums — yoga, meditation, loving relationships, eating and sleeping correctly, expressing gratitude etc. — should keep our glasses half full. Feeling Weltschmerz or guilt about being happy will keep our glasses drained.

And if you have already taken my workshop then you know that being of service to other people — particularly those less fortunate who are immediately experiencing pain and suffering — will result in your glass overflowing!

The sooner that we are able to update the operating systems known as our minds, the sooner we will alleviate any guilt for being happy that we may feel during our current world crises.

    Ira Israel, Psychotherapist, Career Counselor, Authentic Relationship Coach, NLP Master Practitioner

    Psychotherapist Ira Israel is the author of “How To Survive Your Childhood Now That You’re and Adult: A Path to Authenticity and Awakening,” which is endorsed by Sting, Reverend Michael Beckwith, Marianne Williamson, Jack Kornfield, Shauna Shapiro, Warren Farrell, Katherine Woodward Thomas, Jai Uttal, Joanne Cacciatore, Lorin Roche, Fred Luskin and many many others. Ira teaches "Cultivating Meaning and Happiness through Mindfulness and Yoga" workshops at Esalen and Kripalu and has written over 300 articles on psychology, philosophy, Buddhism, yoga, film, art, music & literature for The Huffington Post, Good Men Project, Mind Body Green, Thrive Global, Medium and many other websites.  Ira is also the producer, writer and actor of the best-selling DVD series "A Beginner's Guide to Happiness," "A Beginner's Guide to Mindfulness Meditation," "Mindfulness for Depression," "Mindfulness for Anxiety," and "Yoga for Depression and Anxiety.”  He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania and has graduate degrees in Psychology, Philosophy, and Religious Studies. For more information please visit www.IraIsrael.com

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Maintaining Equanimity in a Time of Collective Weltschmerz

    by Julie Ketover
    Laugh, dream, believe, You Rock, Kelly Rudolph, Positive Women Rock
    Community//

    5 Excellent Ways To Be Truly, Madly, Deeply Happy With Yourself

    by Kelly Rudolph
    Well-Being//

    Yoga-Therapy: Busting the Blues

    by Marjorie Hope Rothstein
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.