Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Do You Have PSD???

Unfortunately... It Is Not Contagious!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Every year, people spend billions… yes, billions of dollars trying to improve themselves. They attend seminars, buy books, watch podcasts and listen to apps on self improvement and business that are filled with powerful, life changing lessons from the leading experts in the world.

Yet, the vast majority of these people show no discernible change in their lives. Oh, they get excited for a brief period of time. But then they fall back into the same routine and habits they have always had.

However, there are those few, select individuals who do change their lives dramatically. They do achieve the levels of happiness and success that they were looking for.

How did they accomplish this? What is different about them? They read the same books. They attended the same seminars. They listened to and watched the same experts.

What is the missing ingredient that enabled them to achieve their desired goals? What is keeping you from having the life that you desire and deserve?

The answer is really quite simple.

 PSD !!!

Positive Self Discipline (PSD) is the key that unlocks the door and starts the engine for the life you deserve. Without this key, the books and seminars are just knowledge… and that knowledge alone, does NOT give you power!.

In order to create permanent change, you must take consistent action!
Don’t get me wrong. I am a huge fan of positive thinking and of positive attitude. But they alone are not enough. You must create new, winning habits.

This requires PSD. Without PSD all of the books, seminars, and apps are worthless. They are a waste of your time and your money.

For most, this requires “change”; and change is something most people are not comfortable with. Winner’s make it happen , even though they are uncomfortable doing it. They do the things that loser’s don’t like to do.


PSD is the key ingredient to creating the positive changes you want in your life. This holds true in both your personal and your professional life.
Keep in mind, knowing is the easy part… taking consistent action is the challenge. YOU and only YOU have the power to make PSD a habit.

Remove the obstacles (excuses), and make it happen!

Remember… Every day is a gift, and the quality of your life is your gift to yourself.

    Barry Gottlieb, Success Mentor-Author-Speaker

    Barry is sought after by corporations and organizations of all sizes to assist them in the following areas: Leadership - Strategy - Execution - Company Culture - Time Management - and Emotional Intelligence.
    As the Founder and President of Coaching the Winner's Edge, Barry has built a successful practice offering counsel and guidance to both private individuals and corporations.
    In addition, Barry is a successful author and speaker. His books are:
    "TGIT-Thank God It’s Today". - "Every Day Is A Gift". - "Brilliant on the Basics...a Playbook for Business Leaders".
    Barry started out his career as an educator... First as an elementary school teacher, then as a school principal; and then as an instructor at both Santa Fe Community College, and at the University of Florida.
    During his time at the university, Barry experienced a life altering challenge. He was diagnosed with terminal cancer and was given just 3 to 6 months to live. His story of recovery and the paradigm shift that it created in his life was the inspiration for his first book, "TGIT - Thank God It’s Today".

    Shortly thereafter, Barry decided to make a career and life style change and left teaching to enter the world of business. This he says, “Is where my real education began.” He and his partners built a very successful $75 million international company from the ground up, that they later sold for $55M.
    Barry shares the the wisdom and insights of building a very successful company... and culture, in his latest book: "Brilliant On the Basics... A Playbook for Business Leaders".

    Barry's Mission: To inspire and empower others to reach their full potential.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Why Personal Development Seminars Are Important If You Want to Transform Your Life
    Community//

    Why Personal Development Seminars Are Important If You Want to Transform Your Life

    by Tareq Aziz
    seminar full audience
    Community//

    A daily dose of personal development to build self-confidence.

    by Danny Greeves
    Community//

    Kimo Thomas: From Immigrant To Starting A Successful Online Business

    by Sofia Vargas

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.