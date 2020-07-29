Do You Have PSD???

Every year, people spend billions… yes, billions of dollars trying to improve themselves. They attend seminars, buy books, watch podcasts and listen to apps on self improvement and business that are filled with powerful, life changing lessons from the leading experts in the world.



Yet, the vast majority of these people show no discernible change in their lives. Oh, they get excited for a brief period of time. But then they fall back into the same routine and habits they have always had.



However, there are those few, select individuals who do change their lives dramatically. They do achieve the levels of happiness and success that they were looking for.



How did they accomplish this? What is different about them? They read the same books. They attended the same seminars. They listened to and watched the same experts.



What is the missing ingredient that enabled them to achieve their desired goals? What is keeping you from having the life that you desire and deserve?



The answer is really quite simple.



PSD !!!



Positive Self Discipline (PSD) is the key that unlocks the door and starts the engine for the life you deserve. Without this key, the books and seminars are just knowledge… and that knowledge alone, does NOT give you power!.



In order to create permanent change, you must take consistent action!

Don’t get me wrong. I am a huge fan of positive thinking and of positive attitude. But they alone are not enough. You must create new, winning habits.



This requires PSD. Without PSD all of the books, seminars, and apps are worthless. They are a waste of your time and your money.



For most, this requires “change”; and change is something most people are not comfortable with. Winner’s make it happen , even though they are uncomfortable doing it. They do the things that loser’s don’t like to do.



PSD is the key ingredient to creating the positive changes you want in your life. This holds true in both your personal and your professional life.

Keep in mind, knowing is the easy part… taking consistent action is the challenge. YOU and only YOU have the power to make PSD a habit.



Remove the obstacles (excuses), and make it happen!



Remember… Every day is a gift, and the quality of your life is your gift to yourself.