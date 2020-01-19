Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Do you have problems with feeling or expressing your emotions?

Are you cut off from emotions, yours and / or other peoples?

By

Do you… 

  • Get confused as to what you are feeling
  • Not feel emotions when you think you should?
  • Not feel a deep connect with anyone else?
  • Prefer to be in your head analysing things rather than feeling them?
  • Or maybe you do not feel your emotions?

If you have answered yes to more than one of the above, you are most likely suffering from the ‘freeze’ response and are shut down.  

The ‘freeze’ response can result from shock, trauma or prolonged stress.  Many people are not aware of the link between stress and shutting down their emotions, which leads to emotional problems and difficulties.

Don’t worry I am going to explain all these terms And there is a way out of this! 

What is Stress?

Stress can be good, bad or ugly depending on how aware you are of your self and your stress.  You may already know what stress is but do you know what prolonged stress is?  Just for clarity lets quickly state how stress effects the body…

Stress is your mind and body’s way of responding to a demand, whether it is physical, mental of emotional.  Your body reacts to stress by releasing chemicals into your blood that make you more alert, give you more energy and often make you stronger.  This is called ‘the stress response’.  The stress response (SR) is great when you are being chased by a saga tooth tiger and need to take action quickly without thinking.  However this does not happen anymore, no matter how furious your boss can get!

In todays society most stress is a result of how you see / feel about a situation, rather than an actual life threatening moment.  This is where the problem starts!  As the danger is not real it is not socially acceptable to take action, for example for you to punch your boss, have a tantrum or run away.  This non action results in all the chemicals that get released into your body by the SR not being used.  Instead the chemicals stay floating around your body causing tension (physically and mentally), inflammation, and illness.  

A further complication is that you became stressed much more easily and start another SR in your body.  If this cycle continues over a period of time, without sufficient relaxation time, your body exhausts the SR and you go into the into the “immobility” or “freeze” response.

The Freeze Response

When you go into the “freeze” response you energetically leave your body and are not able to physically feel what is happening in or too your body.  This evolved as it was very useful to deers that could not run away from the approaching lion.  The deers that froze where often not killed by the lion, or if they were the advantage of the “freeze” response was that they did not feel it.  When the danger had passed, the deer shook their body discharging the chemistry and energy that was contained in the “freeze” response and then they were able to feel their body and emotions again.  

This successful completion of the cycle of the “freeze” response prevents the deer from suffering from stress or exhausting the stress response.  Peter Levine, an expert in trauma, states that when a person goes into the “immobility” or “freeze” response they are not able to feel their emotions or anything else.  If the stress was caused by trauma the person is likely to stay shut down to their emotions and can stay this way for the rest of their lives, without even realising that something is missing from their life.

Prolonged Stress

If the person keeps experiencing stress over a period of time they can exhaust the SR and go into the freeze response.  They too are very likely to stay shut down and shut of from their emotions and the emotions of other people.

The Importance of emotions

When you are unable to feel your emotions or make sense of other people’s emotions you miss out on experiencing what makes you feel alive, what gives colour to life and a deep sense of connection that you could have with other people.

I see many clients that have anger issues, physical pain, persistent health concerns, have problems communicating or are depressed and they do not realise that they have shut off from their emotions and this is what is causing them to suffer.  

The way out of being shut down 

Is to become aware that you are shut down and therefore not really feeling anything.  You then need to take action to release the stress from your body and life.  

Great ways that you can help yourself are taking time out, remembering to take deep breaths, going for a walk and meditating.  However you may now realise that you need assistance to help you start to feel and live your life again, this is where seeing a professional that specialises in shut down emotions can really help.

Love Fiona

Fiona Maguire, Intuitive Transformative Coach, Author, Speaker and has a background in Psychology. at Real Energy 4 All

Fiona has spent over 21 years working as a therapist.  Fiona worked as an assistant Psychologist and for the NHS, a community worker for Social Services and other Theraputic, Coaching and behavioural roles in various organisations.  She has brought all of her expertise together in her Intuitive Transformational Coaching.  She is passionate about people waking up to who they really are and reaching their full potential, no matter where they are or what has happened to them.  Being an Empath and Highly Sensitive Person herself she loves to help people Break Free of believing they are a victim and embracing their Sensitivity and Intuition as the Amazing, Beautiful Gifts they are.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Presence is the Portal to Everything You Ever Wanted

by Ruth Kao Barr
Mind think concept, idea in mind. Brain noise, tired, problems, stress.
Wisdom//

Coping With Stress: What’s Your Coping Style?

by Amy Trachter
TanyaJoy/ Getty Images
Wisdom//

How Improving Your Emotional Intelligence Can Help You Cope With Stress

by Rebecca Muller

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.