Do you have a career growth plan?

Most of us have an idea of where we want to work, how much we want to earn but aren’t quite clear on HOW to get there. This is why you need a career growth plan.

𝙈𝙤𝙨𝙩 𝙤𝙛 𝙪𝙨 𝙝𝙖𝙫𝙚 𝙖𝙣 𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙖 𝙤𝙛 𝙬𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚 𝙬𝙚 𝙬𝙖𝙣𝙩 𝙩𝙤 𝙬𝙤𝙧𝙠, 𝙝𝙤𝙬 𝙢𝙪𝙘𝙝 𝙬𝙚 𝙬𝙖𝙣𝙩 𝙩𝙤 𝙚𝙖𝙧𝙣 𝙗𝙪𝙩 𝙙𝙤𝙣'𝙩 𝙠𝙣𝙤𝙬 𝙃𝙊𝙒 𝙩𝙤 𝙜𝙚𝙩 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚.

➡️This is why you need a career growth plan.

I have found that once you articulate your goals and aspirations, it becomes easy to plan.

”Opportunities don’t just happen, you create them”

Chris Gosser

Here are some questions you need to ask yourself when thinking about your career growth:

𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗱𝗼 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝘄𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗲𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗿 𝘄𝗶𝘀𝗲 𝗶𝗻 2 𝘆𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘀, 5 𝘆𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘀, 10 𝘆𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘀? There is power in clarifying your vision. This helps you set SMART goals and how to achieve them.

𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘀𝗸𝗶𝗹𝗹𝘀 𝗱𝗼 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗿𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗹𝘆 𝗵𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘄𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘀𝗸𝗶𝗹𝗹𝘀 𝗱𝗼 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗻𝗲𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗱𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽?Understanding your strengths is key to growing your career. If for example, you want to become a manager in a couple of years, in addition to your professional skills, you need to also build on your people and leadership skills. When you are aware of your strengths you become more confident in your abilities.

𝗪𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗴𝗲𝘁 𝗮𝗱𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗼𝗿 𝘀𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁? Growing a support network is also crucial to career growth. Think mentorship, accountability partners, peer mentors etc. Having a network of people who understand you, encourage you, give feedback and connect you as well is also key to advancement.

𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗺𝗼𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻? What is the driving force for your career growth? Is it better remuneration, impact, passion? You need to be clear about this. For example, sometimes you may find that you need to do a lot of free or volunteer work to build credibility and visibility before you start landing high paying roles. so if this is your motivation, then by all means prioritise impact in your career growth plan.

𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗯𝗮𝗰𝗸? What’s stopping you from achieving career growth? Time, money, resources? you need to be deliberate about your blockers and take steps to eradicate them.

At the end of the day, what’s holding you back?

𝗛𝗼𝘄 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗽𝘂𝘁 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗿𝘀𝗲𝗹𝗳 𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲? Your career growth plan must include deliberate efforts to build your brand. Putting yourself out means consciously seeking opportunities to build credibility in your area of expertise.

Career growth is all about being intentional, consistent and investing time.

The question now is , are you ready to work on your career growth plan?

Michelle Okwudiafor, Founder and Personal Brand Strategist at Career Invest

Michelle Okwudiafor is a communications expert and personal branding strategist who helps individuals gain clarity and visibility in their careers.

Passionate about career growth and personal development, she is on a mission to help ambitious  early to mid career professionals 10X their impact by creating intentional personal branding and career growth strategies.

