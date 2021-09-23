Do You Feel Elated Enough About Yourself And The World?

We often hear it said that doing good and being good are our primary responsibilities in life. The agreement would most certainly be since cheerfulness in thought, word, and action gives positive attitudes.

If we only considered the reverse for a moment, we would immediately realize the dark side of everything. Agreed that evils exist, and many depressing stories fill the media each morning; perhaps we could just avoid them. That would hardly be possible with no escape from media forces. Social media could be an escape route, though from all the oppressive stories.

Thoughts originate somewhere in mind, and we usually represent what we think or imagine ourselves to be. At least, that is what the Buddha said. We are not getting into any religious dogma thought, and meditation that trains the mind has nowadays conquered the West but not in the spiritual sense.

Let us channel those sparkling positive thoughts if the flavors of view give rise to feeling as they most certainly do. Can the mind be trained to avoid dark thoughts? With some time and practice, yes.

The search for happiness has been crucial to human existence ever since. Though interpretations may differ, we are all agreed about the central principles of happiness. Experts believe that materialism alone cannot be defined as happiness. If you possessed all the money amid remoteness, the result might not be happy.

A secure life of productive and enduring relationships of patriotic duty in peace and sanctity with adequate food, shelter, and clothing along with educational and health facilities could be loosely defined as a happy life.

What essentially makes you feel good? Perhaps the movies bring happiness, a particular singer, a favorite hobby, or simply taking a walk in the park? Experience has taught us that we need that tiny fantasy element in our lives after all the labors of the working week.

Stress is the enemy of happiness and could sooner or later lead to frustration and psychiatric problems too. Have you not heard of the millions that cannot sleep and require sedatives? Let that fate not overcome you.

Adequate exercise, whether in the complexities of the gym or mere jogging or walking, is a great stress buster. If done regularly enough, a full mind and body can well result in the long run. The truth is that large numbers lead sedentary lives, silent killers the world over.

For some reason, meditation and yogic exercises would be the best alternative for those who cannot cope with the rigors of practice. Meditation releases the pent-up frustrations of the mind and opens up a luminous inner world. The yogic bodily contortions get you into a very reasonable physical condition and promote long life.

Several other ways certainly exist to get you feeling good! Whether it is that dream vacation to exotic Far East destinations or dresses, sunglasses or pets, certain activities or investments, recreations, or hobbies would put you in good humor. The private thoughts have to be revealed to somebody and plans worked out.

Loneliness is often the enemy of modern life. While radio stations and social media might keep you busy, you must forge partnerships and relationships established. How can sustained happiness become a reality otherwise?