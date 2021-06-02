Do You Care Enough to Succeed?

Typically, nothing worth achieving happens overnight. You know it. I know it. Even your dog probably knows it. Getting in shape, whether it be physically, mentally, or financially, takes time. None of us wants that pain, that anxiety, but it’s often a necessary step to having a better body, a sounder mind, or a more robust financial life. The thing with this kind of pain is, it subsides over time. It’s the short-term sacrifice that brings you the long-term gain.

Conversely, it’s easy to read an unmotivated person. People like this sit back and allow the conversation to control them rather than being assertive and on top of it. I have absolutely no stats on this, but I’m guessing that the more determined you are, the more successful you are. I know one thing: I hate dealing with people who are apathetic or listless in their manner. It shouts to me that they just don’t care enough to succeed.

By the same token, I’ll admit right here that patience isn’t my strongest suit, and for that reason it’s something I often work on. It drove me a little crazy that it took me 10 years at Pure Romance to officially become a millionaire. I’d always hear, “Well, you’re a millionaire on paper,” which made me nuts. There’s a big difference between having it on paper and having it in your bank account.

For too many people, immediately isn’t fast enough. And if something doesn’t happen as quickly as they snap their fingers, they lose interest. You don’t want to be that person. Instead, you want to be the one who doesn’t bail at the first sign of trouble, who stays in for the long haul, who communicates a vibe of patience and determination and brings a sense of stability to the table.

I would rather risk being the one who stays too long at the party than being the one who takes off before the action begins. That should be you, too. In essence, don’t give up on things. Let them play out. Understand that good things take a while to evolve. It goes hand in hand with your evolution as a person.

As you’re grinding it out, remember:

People around you will follow your lead. Your family, your friends, and the people who work with you look up to you. If you’re calm under pressure, if you’re motivated and have the appearance of being under control and not panicked, they’ll react the same way.

It’s about effort over excuses. In life and in business, too many people make excuses for poor outcomes and not making it to the finish line. You need to commit to the extra meetings, the extra phone calls, getting out of your comfort zone, and going the extra mile.

When you’re planning for the next six months, the next year, or the next two years, you need to take a look at where the process can break down, the efforts you need to put forth to stay in the game, and the steps that are integral to progress.

Money can’t be your sole focus. I understand that it has to be pretty important or you won’t be in business long, but you can’t think about money and only money as your motivation. My best years in business are the ones when I don’t worry about money. That can’t be the primary reason you do what you do. Money leads you to focus on the wrong things, which keeps you from success.

Remember: ducks on a pond look like they’re coasting through life, but underneath the water’s surface, they’re frantically paddling to stay afloat! Be that duck that glides calmly on the surface—show everyone around you that you’re determined, you’re motivated, and you’re bound to succeed.

**Originally published at Young Upstarts