Do You Bring the Fire?

There are times when fire appears out of nowhere. It consumes all in its path…including you! But don’t be dismayed. If you’re reading this, it only means that you survived to stand another day; live another day; and fight another day. Some don’t get that chance but because of who you are…you do!

So, what’s next on your agenda? Now that you know that you’ve been chosen to walk in fire’s greatness, what are you going to do about it?

I believe that you have three options.

1. You can get angry and try to take out your frustration on anyone who gets in your way. You can blame others for what you haven’t accomplished and compare their successes with your own. You won’t make any allies with this choice and if you plan on changing your life, living with purpose, or taking advantage of number 2, you’re going to need them.

2. Be thankful that you survived and just breathe. Nothing will change for you unless you make a definitive decision to change. If you will stop and breathe, you will clear the atmosphere and be able to see the necessary changes for your next move. So, breathe…

3. You can assess any damage done, learn from it and move forward. In other words, envision yourself free from the damage. Apologize if you’ve hurt someone. Acknowledge that you are big enough, bad enough and bold enough to admit when you’ve made a mistake. Then, write new declarations over your life and then speak them aloud so that you and the universe can hear them loud and clear! Manifestation waits until the fire clears away yesterday’s debris. It longs to be begin again in a fresh place.

It may sound silly but all you have to do is take the first step, fill your mouth with positive, powerful words and believe them. Nothing can stop you except you. If you decide to walk in the fire of self degradation instead of bringing the powerful, fresh fire…failure will be your reward.

You must be willing to carry enough fire to light the way for yourself and for others. And when you do, others will light the way for you too!

So, Fire Walker…Start Walking!

© 2020 – Dr. G Speaks – #drgspeaks #handleyourbusinessgirl – www.handleyourbusinessgirl.com

Speaker &amp; Author Dr. Gail Hayes

Dr. Gail Hayes, Dr. Gail Hayes at The Handle Your Business Girl Empowerment Zone

Dr. Gail Hayes is a Thought Leader, Executive Leadership Coach and international communicator who has also been called an Executive Whisperer. Her writing has appeared in countless publications to include, Essence Magazine, MSNBC's The Griot, and The Huffington Post.

She is an award winning author of numerous books including The Conduct of Queens, The Conduct of Kings, One Minute Success Secrets for Women, The Power of a Woman Who Leads, and The Power of a Parent Who Leads. Although she has lived on three continents, she is quick to let others know that her favorite place on earth is wherever she and her children Joshua and Gabrielle can laugh and love.

