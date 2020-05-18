Do Women know their worth? ⠀

⠀⠀

Do you know your worth? Like really know it?

Are you underselling your services & not owning your value? ⠀

Then, I probably don’t need to tell you – there is a huge problem. ⠀

The pandemic has magnified the question of ‘price and worth’ ten-fold and women again find themselves questioning their worth instead of owning it…..

I know Women like you are consistently undervaluing their services and over delivering!

And the impact of that is a cycle of resentment and guilt which is not going to serve you in the tough times ahead.

And the answer is not about what other people are doing : it’s about finding Integrity in your Pricing and Owning your Worth.

And I get it – as a defence lawyer, I had the government and my employers deciding my worth. ⠀

With cuts in funding and cuts of staff support — I was left feeling resentful and that was when I wasn’t feeling guilty for starting to not show up, the best of that I could. ⠀

Initially, I brought that energy into my business – wondering why it was others didn’t see my true value and worth. ⠀

When I myself had to do the work to truly own it. ⠀

It’s as Rumi says – it’s like wandering around from room to room looking for the diamond necklace that is around your own neck. ⠀

It starts with you….

So I’ve created a Free Webinar for you on Tuesday the 26th May at 1pm GMT. ⠀

Find Integrity in your Pricing & Owning your Worth. ⠀

During the training you will : ⠀

1. Recognise why self worth reflects in your pricing. ⠀

2. Discover the essential questions you MUST ask and consider when pricing. ⠀

3. Diagnose exactly where you are ‘out of integrity’ with your pricing. ⠀

⠀

www.luluminns.com/worth