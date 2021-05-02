Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Do What You Can With All You Have, Wherever You Are Says Justin Haynes Of JUS10h

Justin Haynes
Justin Haynes

In this ever stagnant world of Industries, it’s very difficult for individuals to break their mental barriers to push boundaries and expand the horizons of the respective Industries. An example of an Industry of such kind is the fashion Industry. A person needs a lot of courage and grit to listen to one’s heart and take a plunge in the depths of uncertainty, to come out victorious in this queer battlefield. Nevertheless, the fashion industry creates a lot of brave hearts who often create history in their work. One of the most daring and thrilling persona in the field of fashion, Justin Haynes from Springfield Massachusetts, has amazed everyone in his industry by elevating his art to another dimension of artistic perfection.

Dreams and aspirations to elevate his artistry to a new meta have helped the immensely talented Justin Haynes to achieve the level of success he enjoys today. Boasting a leading fashion brand, JUS10H, he has achieved critical acclaim as an international fashion designer and also received appreciation on runways in America and other parts of the world. Easily Recognizable for unique and dapper designs, Haynes is easily a success story of a kind. Opening his brand “JUS10H” a decade ago, after leaving a healthy job, to pursue his dream and listen to his heart. Since then he has never looked back or questioned his decision to abandon a plushy job to listen to his heart’s calling.

Justin Haynes changed the dynamic of fashion by the release of his retro-chic designs, tailor-made for customers, catering to men, women, and children. “Ups and downs are part of life, part of our humanity. They teach us to stay grounded –centred within our Sacred Self and centred within our Being. And they remind us that the peace we so desperately seek Out there is already within ourselves he said.

One thing for certain in life is that it has both its ups and downs.A common myth however is that happiness is based on the quantity of these ups and downs. Most believe that the more good moments they have rather than bad moments, then the happier they will be overall.

But this isn’t necessarily true. Life isn’t about the exact quantity of ups and downs, but rather how smoothly we ride between these inevitable ups and downs.

With decade-long experience, Justin Haynes has had ups and downs which moulded him into a certain stoic persona in his industry. He managed to hold on through the journey, with the help of his bravery and determination, making him the first from Springfield to showcase in Paris Fashion Week, Miami Fashion Week, La Fashion Week, and Fashion Weeks in Dubai, Milan, and New York as well.

Educating himself from other affluent fashion designers, understanding dynamics and consistently grinding helped Justin Haynes transform himself into one of the moguls of the fashion industry, even going as far as getting the chance to design for people in the event of the Oscars. After spending 12 fruitful years in the industry, Justin Haynes has earned the right to boast about a long list of awards and several features in prominent tabloids and magazines along with other publications.

Alexander Maxwell, CEO at Maxwell Digitals

Internet Entrepreneur | Digital Marketing Expert | Marketing Consultant | Stock Market Enthusiast|| Founder & CEO at Maxwell Digitals, based in California.

