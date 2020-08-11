Do we need more women in the public space?

Do you feel we need more women in the public space?

The reason I asked this question is because I have long observed that the male dominated public space is drawing to its end. We are not yet on the other side, we are still transitioning, but we shall get there. The masculine way of doing things, with hard talk, fear, intimidation and war, is shedding its last skin with huge roar and violence. But the reflection that Covid-19, BLM -and possibly other developments- provoke, make imminent a new way of looking at things and solving problems: Compassion, practicallity, hope, all three mainly female attributes. On my Instagram post I wrote:

“These are all Women candidates, suggested by the NY Times. One of them could be the Vice-President to Joe Biden who says he may announce his vice-presidential nominee this week, ahead of the Democratic National Convention that begins the week after. I believe we do. However, we do not need women who think and act like men or wish they were men. We need women leaders who care for humanity and think and act from a feminine place, in order to bring balance to an increasingly ugly and hateful world”.