Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Do we need more women in the public space?

The selection of Ms. Kamala Harris as a running mate to Democrat Presidential candidate Joe Biden, and potentially Vice President of the United States, calls for a change of policies from masculine and violent to feminine, practical and compassionate.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
https://joebiden.com/
Photo source: https://joebiden.com/

A few days ago I asked my Instagram followers:

Do you feel we need more women in the public space?

The reason I asked this question, is because I have long observed that the masculine way of doing things in a male dominated public space, is drawing to its end. We are still transitioning, but we shall get there. The masculine way of doing things, with hard talk, fear, intimidation and war, is shedding its last skin with huge roar and violence. But the reflection that Covid-19, BLM -and possibly other developments- provoke, make imminent a new way of looking at things and solving problems: with compassion, practicallity, hope, all three mainly female attributes. On my Instagram post I wrote:

“These are all Women candidates, suggested by the NY Times. One of them could be the Vice-President to Joe Biden who says he may announce his vice-presidential nominee this week, ahead of the Democratic National Convention that begins the week after. I believe we do. However, we do not need women who think and act like men or wish they were men. We need women leaders who care for humanity and think and act from a feminine place, in order to bring balance to an increasingly ugly and hateful world”.

Just today Democrat presidential candidate, Joe Biden Jr., named California Senator Ms. Kamala Harris as his running mate.

What do we make of this? Is there any hope attached?

One of my readers wrote:

“Yep, most certainly, but they need to be more artistic, imaginative and interesting. More free in their spirit. Less suits and more unusual hair style”

It’s not just a way of styling, of course, although this is important, too. See for example Michelle Obama and the way her sleevless shifts showing off her toned upper arms, defined the profile of a professional, working wife and mother, a healthy and active First Lady.

It is, I believe, a matter of conception of one’s Female self. It is also the way of behaving, and the way of doing business.

We need a Feminine leadership to balance the time of strife and take us through to the next chapter of humanity’s history.

Can we do it? Yes, we can!

The Happy Turtle, JOURNALIST

I am a journalist and European affairs advisor by day, a writer early in the morning, a mother most of the time, and a spiritual being forever.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Politics During A Pandemic

by Nikki Gutgold
Community//

Can Men Mentor Women in the #MeToo Era? It’s about engaging and changing, not blaming and shaming.

by Kevin A Carter
Thrive Global News//

9 Inspirational Leadership Lessons From Kamala Harris

by Mallory Stratton

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.