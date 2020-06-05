“Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” Known as the golden rule. I think that we can all agree that, in principle, this sounds good to us. It makes perfect sense. Its interpretation is for all of us to love one another. To be kind. To forgive.

This, of course is predicated on the idea that you, in fact, love yourself. It would hold little meaning if you didn’t give yourself the same respect. It may not even occur to you to reciprocate the gesture if you weren’t in a good place.

In actuality, it’s when you don’t feel good about yourself that you tend to want to throw stones. It goes something like this; You’re not pleased with yourself for whatever reason – you see someone else (or others) doing well and flourishing – you think; “Why them, not me?” You’re not where you want to be, so you project onto others. Now, I’m not saying that this is what you do. I’m saying that this tends to happen. Human behavior is our fickle friend. You may not be able to stop yourself from feeling compelled to compare your life to others. Realistically we know that this kind of thinking sabotages our efforts.

What if, you approached life by leading with; “Do unto others as you would do unto you?” You would approach life very differently. You’d want the very best for others. You would offer support and love more freely. You would lead with your heart instead of your ego. You would (most probably) be a lot happier. You know what they say about giving …

“Those who are happiest are those who do the most for others.” —Booker T. Washington

Not only would you be a lot happier, imagine if you really embraced and practiced this idea of doing unto others. In fact, why wouldn’t you want love, justice, integrity and equity for all people?

It would no longer be random acts of kindness. It would mean to love others at all times. Prejudice and racism would vanish (I have a dream – Martin Luther King Jr.) – your fellow human would be treated as, guess what? A human being.

Don’t get me started with the current state of affairs in our world. We have a long way to go before the human race is one big global community. In fact, it won’t happen in my lifetime. Differences of opinion are skewed. Reality is out of whack.

One way to proceed, particularly during worrisome and fearful times, (although it shouldn’t make a difference) is to be even more aware of our actions, and how we treat ourselves and others.

Times have shifted. A new reality has given way. We’re being told a lot of things. Our life circumstances have changed. Have tightened. Government is playing a more prevalent role in our lives by telling us what we need to be doing. This does not sit well. Especially when “do unto others …” isn’t really part of the conversation. It’s one-sided.

Protesting is inevitable when there is inequality, unlawful acts, human rights violations, and one’s dignity being compromised. This is a far cry from “do unto others …” and more like an “eye for an eye.” And yet, we’ve swung so far over, that we need some kind of consideration. Consideration of others.

We have a responsibility. Each and every one of us. It must start with us. If you lead with love and kindness, guess what, the world will start to be a more loving and kinder place. Intolerant to anything else.

“Do unto others as you would have them do unto you” is a smart place to start.