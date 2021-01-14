Do today what others won’t so tomorrow you can do what others can’t – Dilpreet Kohli

Dilpreet Kohli is a popular comic and YouTuber, whose dream was to break off, but with his sense of humor, along with dedication and hard work, he chased down another dream. His goal is to develop relatable and hilarious content.

Dilpreet says whenever you hit a rough patch in life, it can seem like the problems you’re confronting are unique to you and that the whole world is closing in. It might be that you are struggling to find a way out and just can’t see the light of hope anywhere when the going gets tough. Life will always have something unexpected to throw our way, which is something we can all expect. But if you want to make the very most of your life, this one life, and to be happy, you need to learn how to push past whatever barriers are placed in your way. Don’t take the easy way out. Fight for your life and your happiness.

There is always hope. Nothing lasts forever—not even bad times—and doing things like remembering why you started in the first place and practicing using your courage muscle are just a couple of things that can shorten the difficult times. As long as you are alive, anything is possible. The only valid excuse you have to give up is if you are dead. As long as you are alive (and healthy and free,) you have the choice to keep trying until you finally succeed. Sometimes, the obstacles, stresses, and calamities of life can weigh you down, making it difficult to move forward. In these times, it’s particularly important to be resilient—to have the inner resources to support and encourage yourself; and to continue on.

This is not wishful thinking, but a guarantee. No matter how hard you’ve had to fight or for how long, never lose sight of that brighter future. You have the power to do, be and overcome anything. So it doesn’t matter how things look right now, in your mind’s eye hold onto that beautiful life vision you have for yourself and let that be your motivation to keep pushing forward, regardless he said.

Whenever you get discouraged on the path to wherever you want to go, it is usually because you are only looking forward, not around you or behind you. Your journey through life will last until your final day, so it is no wonder that you still see a long and sometimes daunting path ahead. To keep going despite this, it’s important to take a moment or two to look around. Look at where you are standing now compared to when you first started. Look at how many obstacles and challenges are behind you that you managed to overcome successfully says Dilpreet.

The words “Give” and “Up” should never be together in your mind. Rather the word NO shouldn’t even be in your dictionary. Without diving into the details simply being part of the human race puts you in a very special group. You are one of the most resilient and strongest species to have ever walked on the earth. Your species has survived thousands of years and you have dominated every single specie on earth by getting right to the very top of the food chain. Just by being a Human, you are practically legendary quoted Dilpreet.