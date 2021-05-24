Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Do This When You Feel Stuck

By

Have you wanted something and then gotten stuck at “How is this going to happen?”

You are not alone, dear visionary.

This is often where my clients are when they start working with me.

First, let me ask you how this question makes you feel?

I bet that it doesn’t make you feel good right?

The easiest way to change this is to ask different questions

Huh!!!

Let me explain.

Richard Bandler, the founder of NLP said “The quality of your life depends on the quality of questions you ask.”

Think about it.

I invite you to think about a situation which felt hard to solve.

I am sure you thought outside the box and most likely asked some version of “How can I make this happen?” question.

Right!!

Whenever you feel stuck in a situation, you are probably asking questions like “How are you going to do it?” or “Is this even possible?”

What if you flipped it and asked “How can I make this happen” or “What would it take to make this happen”.

I know that solutions will reveal themselves to you.

One of my clients wanted to buy a house.

She had convinced herself that it was not going to be possible based on her current financial situation.

We worked on her beliefs of money and also the ‘box’ she had put herself in.

When she started to ask “how she could make it happen”, unexpected things started happening allowing her to finally buy her home.

I invite you to think about situations in your own life where you had written something off until you started to see how it could be possible.

Apply this to any situation and notice the freedom you start to feel, opening more doors for you.

Asking questions that make me excited is one of the main ways I have personally changed my life as well.

If my clients and I can do it, so can you.

Xo,

    Padma Ali, LMFT, CPCC, Master Coach and Guide at Padma Ali LLC

    Padma Ali is a Master Coach and Guide with a two decade background in Neuropsychology. She helps evolved leaders and executives unlock their highest potential using her unique N.E.W You Blueprint (C) methodology. This combination of Neuropsychology and Ancient Healing practices helps her clients achieve long lasting transformation.

    She is an avid practitioner of mindfulness and meditation.  She loves reading, spending time in nature and hanging out with her family.

    For more information, visit Padma's website

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

