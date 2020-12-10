Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Do “this” like nobody’s watching

We all have that one nagging dream or nightmare that plays on repeat at different times in our life. I like to think of this as my unfinished business tickling the back of my mind, reminding me that I need to revisit something.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Do you remember what happens if you feed a Mogwai after midnight? That’s right—it turns into a Gremlin. The same thing happens to me if you let me hear gangsta rap after midnight. I spontaneously transform. I like to think I resemble a Fly Girl, but it’s probably more like Elaine in that one episode of Seinfeld. You know the one. 

For real, movement has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember. That’s why I could never fully relate to the phrase that’s the hallmark of carefree living…dance like nobody’s watching. For me, this never really made sense. I have never cared who watched me dance. I have always been the first one on the dance floor. The only negative connotation I’ve ever had with dance is my recurring dream that I’m at a dance recital and can’t remember the choreography.

recurring dreams & reclaiming my inner child.

We all have that one nagging dream or nightmare that plays on repeat at different times in our life. I like to think of this as my unfinished business tickling the back of my mind, reminding me that I need to revisit something (I’ve been doing a lot of that lately).

Anyway, I decided to face this fear head on over the summer by signing up for an adult hip hop class so I can bust a move when that gangsta rap comes on.

I was ready to take on a new challenge, keep embracing my inner child that I described in my blog aNtiDotE to ADulTiNg, and experience the vitality that comes through movement.

The thing is, this class wasn’t a bunch of women reclaiming their inner child — it was actual children. Okay, teenagers. Ya’ know, with braces and stuff…and me…O.M.G.

The moment I showed up and realized I was at least 20 years older than everyone else, I started judging myself.

  • What was I doing here?
  • Who did I think I was?
  • What do these girls think of me?
  • Can I even do this?

Those fears were paralyzing. I was probably the only one watching me and judging, who knows, but that first class, I couldn’t get out of my head. I was so preoccupied with my embarrassment that I could barely remember the 8-counts the instructor demonstrated.

At the end of class, I confessed my head games to the instructor, and she empathized and said: “Dance now, think later.”

fill in the blank.

I love to move, so why was I tripping out over this? After that little pep talk, I showed up for the next six weeks (well, to be honest, I crowdsourced for opinions on whether I should be a dance school dropout) and did my thang. While I don’t think I’ll be joining Shakira and J.Lo on stage any time soon, I am ready to do anything like nobody’s watching.

This experience has taught me to empathize with anyone who’s ever related to that original phrase, “Dance like nobody’s watching.” I realized it’s not about dancing. It’s about putting yourself out there. Whether it’s my kids, my colleagues, you name it. We can all agree change is hard AF. Getting into the uncomfort zone triggers our self-judgment.

Let’s reclaim that fear and rename it GROWTH.

Let’s GROW like nobody’s watching.

Seriously though, fill in this blank with whatever new thing you have been holding back from trying:

  • Write like nobody’s watching;
  • Ballroom dance like nobody’s watching;
  • Take karate like nobody’s watching (yes, I watch Cobra Kai).

Or better yet, fill in the blank with whatever old unfinished business for which you’ve had recurring dreams. Chase those fears down and transform mental tragedy into triumph!

Let me know how you plan to fill in the blank like nobody’s watching.

Sending you all my peace, love, and rhythm— stay weird!

    Kristina Jancar

    Kristina Jancar, Associate Manager of Business Systems, M.B.A. at Fortune 100 Insurance Company, and owner of thismama.blog

    Kristina is a leader at a Fortune 100 company, mother of two healthy children, wife and active community member. She has the “perfect on paper” life but asked herself, now what? The recent global pandemic has created space for her to slow down and self-reflect to better understand who she really is and what she really wants... she is an expert storyteller, connector and collaboration agent. She has the desire to take the road less traveled by sharing her personal truths related to wellbeing of the mind, body and soul.

    She launched her personal blog, thismama.blog in May 2020 to leverage the power of community and connection to inspire, empower and encourage likeminded individuals during this time of disconnection. Her weekly blog features personal stories from her life and how she copes with changes in lifestyle as a result of the pandemic.

    Prior to her current position, she has held other leadership roles at Fortune 500 companies and entrepreneurial firms alike. Her background spans the fields of consumer finance, marketing and communications, business systems, application development and automation. She is a lifelong learner, with formal education from Allegheny College with a degree in Managerial Economics and a Master’s of Business Administration from Cleveland State University. She is pursuing a 200 hour registered yoga teacher certification in 2021. She enjoys time with family, being active, reading, writing and cooking.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    “Always lead authentically and sincerely. ”, With Penny Bauder & Yamilée Toussaint Beach

    by Penny Bauder, Founder of Green Kid Crafts
    Community//

    Rising Star Anna Carvalho: “For diversity to be real, we need to start a movement to address age discrimination in Hollywood”

    by Yitzi Weiner
    Courtesy of 4 PM production / Shutterstock
    Wisdom//

    Keep Asking Your Partner to Dance

    by Henry Sawatzky

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.