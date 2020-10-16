Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Do this 1 Thing Every Morning To Be More Productive.

Harness the magic of the morning, and 10x your productivity...

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

The magic starts in the mornings, when you take that prime time to connect with yourself you are setting the rest the day up for success.

Today more than ever we are all working from home, with distractions surrounding us left and right, and some days we may feel like we can’t get anything done. We all been there at some point, you’re not alone, haha!

Now let’s talk productivity.

There is no magic cure to automatically be more productive and get everything done in 5 minutes, it takes effort. To begin it all starts off with one simple thing, our mindset.

Taking the time in the morning to prime your mind and essentially “warm up” for the day is so important and impacts the rest of the day dramatically. The most simplest way to do this is by asking yourself and understanding this one question “What do I really need to do?”

What do I really need to do?”

This simple yet powerful question, is what will propel you to productivity and get you ready for the rest of the day.

To do this, find a quiet space and grab a pen and paper or journal…

Then you will simply write the question on the top of the page and write a simple bulleted list of your intentions for the day both professionally and personally. Write 3-4 bulleted items that you feel are the most important to get done, and are of higher priority. There is nothing better than reflecting on what you have done in the day and getting done what actually needed to be done.

Just by simply doing this in the morning before you go on your phone or check your emails, you are priming your mind and laying down the foundation of how the rest of the day will lay out by setting your intentions/priorities.

Taking the quiet moments in the morning to prepare and ‘warm up’ your mind before the full on rush of the day, is essential for your mental wellbeing.

By taking care of yourself and your mind first you will be ready to go full speed ahead and increase your productivity easier than you thought.

Now lets go ask ourselves this question, dive deep, set our intentions and be the most productive we’ve been in a long time!

Ellen Peker, Wellness Coach, Pilates Instructor

Ellen Peker is a Wellness Coach and Pilates Instructor based in New York CIty. She helps women achieve the body they want, as they ditch the diets and transform healthy living into a lifestyle they love! Keep up with Ellen on her blog, and sign up for her newsletter to get the best tips to help you transform and love your lifestyle!

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

How to Schedule Your Day for Optimal Productivity

by John Rampton
Community//

How to Make the Most of Your Productive Time

by Fab Giovanetti
ImYanis / Shutterstock
Work Smarter//

5 Habits of Highly Unproductive People

by Thomas Oppong

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.